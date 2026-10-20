President Droupadi Murmu extended Vijayadashami greetings to Indians, highlighting the festival's symbolism of good over evil. She urged citizens to uphold cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended greetings to Indians on the occasion of Vijayadashami and called upon people to uphold the ideals of India's cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, the President extended her heartfelt greetings to Indians living in the country and abroad on the auspicious occasion. “On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad,” President Murmu said.

President Highlights Festival's Significance

Highlighting the significance of the festival, she said Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of Bhagwan Shri Ram over Ravana and celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice. “The festival of Vijayadashami has a special significance. It symbolises the victory of Bhagwan Shri Ram over Ravana. Bhagwan Shri Ram is revered as the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. This festival celebrates the triumph of Dharma and justice over Adharma and injustice,” she said.

A Call to Uphold Cultural Ideals

The President also emphasised the importance of morality and duty in Indian culture, urging citizens to uphold these values and work towards the country's development. “Indian culture is rooted in the ideals of morality and duty. On this occasion, let us resolve to uphold the noble ideals of our cultural traditions and contribute towards building an inclusive society and a Viksit Bharat,” President Murmu said.

She also extended her wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens on the occasion. “On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for the happiness, good health and well-being of all citizens,” she said.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. The festival holds religious and cultural significance and is associated with Bhagwan Shri Ram's victory over Ravana, symbolising the triumph of righteousness over wrongdoing. (ANI)