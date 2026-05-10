Actor Vijay officially assumes charge as Tamil Nadu CM, promising a transparent govt and accusing the previous DMK govt of emptying the treasury. The DMK, in turn, has elected Udhayanidhi Stalin as its Legislature Party Leader.

DMK has elected MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin as the Leader of the DMK Legislature Party, while DMK leaders KN Nehru and EV Velu were appointed as the Deputy Leader and party whip, respectively. The decision was taken at the DMK Legislature Party meeting, which was held at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, under the leadership of party president MK Stalin on Thursday.

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TVK's Vijay Sworn-in as Chief Minister

Earlier today, TVK chief, actor-turned politician Vijay officially assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat at Fort George in Chennai, shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state after securing a historic electoral victory for his party.

Vows Transparency, Accuses DMK of Financial Mismanagement

After taking oath as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice. Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury. "After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said.

Pointing out the 'poor financials' of the state, while blaming DMK, Vijay continued, "Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not."

First Assembly Session Summoned

Meanwhile, the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at 9.30 AM on Monday, May 11th May in the Legislative Assembly Chamber, Secretariat, Chennai. The newly elected Members will take the oath on that day. The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held at 9.30 AM on May 12, an official release from the State Assembly Secretariat.

A Historic Shift in State Politics

The 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections marked a historic shift in state politics as TVK won 108 seats in its debut election, ending the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations. Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay's rise has drawn comparisons with former Chief Minister and actor MG Ramachandran. (ANI)