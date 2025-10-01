Vijay expressed deep sorrow, offered condolences to the victims' families, and requested authorities to hold him responsible instead of his TVK party members. He explained his immediate departure was for public safety.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): After 41 people were killed due to a stampede during his rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has "postponed" all future rallies for the next 14 days, the party informed on Wednesday. The announcement comes after 41 people, including women and children, died in a stampede at a political rally in Karur on September 27. "In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting program of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader that new details regarding this public meeting will be announced later," the party posted on X in Tamil.



Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Two TVK Functionaries Arrested

Following the incident, two of the party's functionaries: Mathiyazhagan, the party's Karur West District Secretary and MC Paun Raj, the Karur town functionary, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody till October 14. Earlier on September 30, in his first public reaction to the incident, the actor Vijay released an emotional statement and said that “I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. My heart is aching, I am in deep pain.” "People come to see me in this campaign, the only reason behind it is love and affection. In my life, I have never experienced such pain. I will soon meet the victims," he said.



Addressing Chief Minister MK Stalin on the arrest of party functionaries, he said, "Chief Minister sir, I request you please do not harm my party functionaries. I will be available at my house or in my office and you can take any action against me, but not against them". The TVK chief said he left Karur immediately after the stampede as he feared his presence might trigger an uncontrollable situation and hamper the safety of people. He expressed condolences to the families of all those who lost their loved ones.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)