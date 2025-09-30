Actor Vijay broke his silence on the Karur rally stampede, calling it his “most painful moment.” He hinted at sabotage, and urged CM Stalin to target him and not TVK workers. The FIR holds party organisers responsible for crowd mismanagement.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Days after the Karur rally stampede that left 41 people dead, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and actor Vijay released a video statement on Tuesday, breaking his silence on the tragedy. Vijay explained why he had not met the affected families immediately, saying his presence could have created an “unusual situation.” He assured them he would visit soon and expressed grief, calling it “the most painful moment” of his life. The actor hinted at sabotage, stressing that the “whole truth will come out soon” and adding that people were already “watching everything.” He defended his party, saying TVK members had only occupied the spaces allotted to them and “did nothing beyond that.”

In a direct challenge to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Vijay said, “If you want vengeance, do anything to me. Do not touch my party workers.” He added that while senior TVK leaders were booked in connection with the September 27 incident, he was prepared to face any consequences himself. Thanking political parties, leaders, and supporters who expressed solidarity, Vijay reiterated that people’s safety had always been his priority while seeking police permission for venues. He concluded by vowing that TVK’s political journey would continue with “greater strength and courage” despite the setback.

TVK Drags DMK to Court

Meanwhile, TVK has approached the Madras High Court blaming the ruling DMK for the deadly stampede and demanding that the probe be transferred from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In its writ petition filed before the Madurai Bench, TVK alleged that the September 27 incident, which killed 41 people, was “solely motivated by the DMK and its functionaries.” Party counsel Arivazhagan told reporters, “We have requested that the case be shifted from Karur Town Police to a central agency. We have also enclosed photos and other supporting evidence. The matter will be heard on October 3.” Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has warned against the spread of rumours about the tragedy on social media, urging people to act responsibly.

FIR Blames TVK

The FIR filed by the Karur Town police holds TVK organisers responsible for the tragedy, alleging that they deliberately delayed Vijay’s arrival to project a show of strength. Although permission had been granted for the meeting from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., crowds began gathering as early as 10 a.m. following reports that Vijay would reach by noon. The complaint states that more than 25,000 people assembled, far exceeding the 10,000 projected by organisers in their petition. Police noted that Vijay only entered the district around 4.45 p.m., and instead of heading directly to the venue, he allegedly conducted an unsanctioned roadshow, further slowing his arrival. His vehicle, according to the FIR, was driven against traffic flow and stopped amid a dense crowd around 7 p.m., worsening congestion.

The report also points out that senior TVK leaders ignored repeated warnings from police officials about the dangers of uncontrolled crowds. Organisers allegedly failed to regulate supporters, many of whom climbed tin roofs and trees to catch a glimpse of Vijay. When structures collapsed, those seated above fell into the packed crowd, creating panic, suffocation, and injuries that spiraled into a deadly stampede.