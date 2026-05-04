Celebrity astrologer Radhan Pandit is in the spotlight as his predictions for actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK, show strong momentum. Pandit, who famously dubbed Vijay's horoscope a "tsunami horoscope," had predicted a massive win with over 140 seats and that Vijay would become Chief Minister.

Celebrity astrologer Radhan Pandit is back in the spotlight as election results signal show strong momentum for actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Tamil Nadu. Pandit, who is well-known for his audacious and frequently contentious prophecies, recently paid Vijay a visit, garnering headlines once more. He had previously dubbed Vijay's horoscope "extraordinary" and even referred to it as a "tsunami horoscope," foretelling a significant political ascent.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pandit made assertive statements on TVK's performance during the exit poll phase. He predicted the party would win by a wide margin and disregarded exit polls. He said TVK may win at least 45% of the vote and more than 140 to 170 seats. Additionally, he was certain that Vijay will soon be sworn in as Chief Minister.

Who Is Radhan Pandit?

One of the most well-known political astrologers and celebrities in India is Radhan Pandit. He has been practicing Vedic astrology, numerology, and meditation-based counselling for more than 40 years.

Before moving to Delhi in 2008, he went by Pandit Vettrivel. After that transfer, he adopted the name Radhan Pandit. Although he has established his profession mostly in Delhi, he is originally from South India.

His clientele reads like a who's who of Indian politics, according to many media stories. Over the previous few decades, he is said to have conferred with prominent members of the BJP, Congress, DMK, and AIADMK. In his personal life, he views seasoned politician LK Advani as a mentor. His high-end service, "365 Days Predictions," is intended for elite government leaders and CEOs.

Radhan Pandit and Vijay's Link

Pandit has been one of the most outspoken public supporters of TVK and actor-politician Vijay. According to him, Vijay's horoscope has exceptional "tsunami-like" power for achieving political triumph.

He projected that Vijay will win more than 150 seats in Tamil Nadu and become chief minister. He said that under Vijay's direction, Tamil Nadu temples would be raised to international levels. His YouTube video from 2024 went into great length about why Vijay will be successful in politics. Now, people are going back to that video to applaud the astrologer.

In the YouTube video, he analysed actor Vijay’s political transition with his party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam. The astrologer argued that the party’s name aligned perfectly with the actor's birth date, acting as a powerful tool for success.

Radhan Pandit's Prediction on Previous Leaders

In retrospect, Pandit stated that he had foreseen a difficult period for former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa prior to her ultimate election triumph. He added that Seeman lacks the astrological alignment required to hold the position of Chief Minister.