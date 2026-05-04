Prominent astrologer Radhan Pandit, who had previously predicted actor Vijay's political success, was spotted visiting the actor's residence. The visit, captured in a viral video, coincides with early election trends showing Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), performing well, sparking widespread speculation among fans and analysts.

Prominent celebrity astrologer Radhan Pandit, who had earlier predicted actor-turned-politician Vijay’s political success, has sparked a fresh wave of speculation after being spotted at the latter’s residence with a bouquet and ceremonial shawl. The visit coincides with early indications that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay's party, is performing well in Tamil Nadu.

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Fans and political analysts alike are getting excited after a video of Pandit arriving to Vijay's house went popular on social media. Before entering the home, the astrologer is seen in the pictures getting out of his car with flowers, shawls, and other gifts. Online talk has only increased due to the visit's timing, which coincided with good early trends.

Recalling Pandit's prior forecast on the actor's political ascent, Vijay's supporters have been eager to make the connection. The astrologer's appearance is seen by many as a symbolic endorsement of what they see as a potentially historic election debut.

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Social media platforms are flooded with reactions, ranging from celebratory posts to bold political forecasts. One user suggested that even if Vijay does not secure the Chief Minister’s position, he could emerge as the Leader of Opposition, an impressive feat for a first-time entrant. The same user also criticised existing political alliances in the state, calling them strategically flawed.

Another user described the situation as “utter insanity,” pointing to the possibility of a film star dominating an election in his very first attempt, something rarely seen in contemporary politics.

TVK Takes Lead In Early Trends

Early trends from Tamil Nadu suggest a highly competitive electoral landscape, with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Vijay, emerging as a significant player in several constituencies. Initial leads indicate that the debutant party is cutting into the vote share of established Dravidian majors like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).