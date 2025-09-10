A clip showcasing high-end luxury cars cruising through the streets of Delhi at night has set Reddit ablaze, sparking both admiration and curiosity online.

A clip showcasing high-end luxury cars cruising through the streets of Delhi at night has set Reddit ablaze, sparking both admiration and curiosity online. The 30-second video, posted with the caption “What do these people do for living?”, quickly went viral as netizens tried to decode the wealth and status of those behind the wheels of these luxury cars. From Lamborghini, BMW, to Mercedes, Audi and Bentleys, the clip captured the glittering display of wealth on wheels against the backdrop of Delhi’s nightlife.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Reddit user wrote, “Most likely generational wealth.” Another commented with a more localized observation, “That’s Khan Market, dude industrialists, politicians, real estate tycoons, yeh sab hi ghumenge udhar iss time pe.”

The viral video has reignited the conversation around Delhi’s elite circles, where political heavyweights, industrial magnates, and real estate giants are often spotted flaunting their luxurious lifestyles. While some netizens expressed awe at the rare sight of such expensive cars clustered together, others criticized the widening wealth gap and showoff culture.

A third user wrote, “Not sure but One thing in common is they all don’t pay their TAXES right.”

“They don't do anything If they were toiling like avg corporate guys, at 9:45 either they were in office or in home to get some rest. To be precise - rich brats”.

A user came in support and wrote, “How does owning a high-end car automatically make someone a ‘bade baap ki bigdi aulaad’? If a family has factories or is established in the pharma industry - eg, why should their earnings be considered haraam?”

.