    'Irony just died..' BJP slams Congress as Karnataka CM takes luxury jet to fly to Delhi for drought relief

    Karnataka BJP criticizes CM Siddaramaiah and Minister Zameer Ahmed for using a private jet while fundraising for drought relief. BJP condemns the luxury travel amid calls for aid to drought-affected areas, citing contradiction in Congress' actions. The shared video draws backlash for showcasing opulence during fundraising efforts.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    The BJP in Karnataka strongly criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, accusing them of using taxpayers' money to travel in a private jet while their party was raising funds through a crowdfunding campaign.

    Amit Malviya, a key BJP figure, condemned the Karnataka Congress for the duo's private jet travel to Delhi, where they sought funds for drought relief. Malviya shared a video on social media showing Minister Zameer Ahmed and the Chief Minister aboard the jet.

    Urgent relief needed: Karnataka appeals for Rs 18,177 crore drought assistance

    Malviya pointed out the contradiction between the Congress' fundraising efforts and the luxurious travel of its leaders. He highlighted the mismatch between the party's claims of modest fundraising and the extravagant journey to seek funds for drought relief.

    The Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra echoed these sentiments, criticizing the Congress-led government for insensitivity during a severe drought. The president criticized the leaders for emphasizing luxury instead of focusing on aiding distressed farmers and drought-affected areas.

    The video showing the Chief Minister and Minister Zameer Ahmed on the private jet was shared by the Minister himself. The post, captioned "Happy moments of travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru with our proud leader, Chief Minister Siddaramiah," received backlash for flaunting opulence amidst calls for drought relief funds.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
