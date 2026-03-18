Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met Governor Gurmit Singh to discuss state development. He approved a financial outlay of Rs 75 crore for key initiatives, including tackling cybercrime and reconstructing roads in Kichha constituency.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (retd) at Lok Bhavan. The Chief Minister apprised the Governor of various development works in the state and key issues related to public welfare. They also discussed matters concerning the overall development of the state, good governance, and public welfare initiatives, a release said.

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CM Approves Rs 75 Crore for Development Projects

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Dhami approved a total financial outlay of Rs 75 crore for various initiatives, including tackling the growing challenges of cybercrime in the state, developing infrastructure in Scheduled Caste-dominated areas, and the reconstruction of roads across different assembly constituencies.

Cyber Centre of Excellence in Dehradun

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), to address the rising cybercrime threats, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 31.63 crore for the establishment of a Cyber Centre of Excellence in Dehradun.

Road Reconstruction in Kichha and Roorkee

Additionally, Rs 22.72 crore has been approved for the reconstruction of a road in the Kichha assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, connecting NH-109 from Pt Ram Sumer Shukla Government Medical College to Atariya Mata Temple Mod via SIDCUL and Anandpur, up to SH-44.

Under the state plan, Rs 19.40 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction and improvement of the Shimla Pistaur Kureya motor road in the Kichha constituency of Udham Singh Nagar.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 1.30 crore for the construction of an approach road to the under-construction Sub-Divisional Transport Office in Roorkee.

Funds for SC and Tribal Hostels

An amount of Rs 67.42 lakh has been sanctioned for maintenance work at the Government Scheduled Caste Girls' Hostel in Mussoorie, Dehradun, under the scheme for development of infrastructure in SC-dominated areas.

Additionally, Rs 18.06 lakh has been approved for the installation of a tube well and mast lighting at the Government Tribal Hostel in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar. (ANI)