Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini hailed the state budget as a step towards a developed state, promising to triple the development pace. He also blamed the previous Congress regime for incomplete road infrastructure in Gurugram's sectors 58 to 115.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the state budget will prove to be a strong step towards making Haryana a developed state. He stated that the government is working in accordance with the needs of the people and will continue to maintain pace of development.

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Targeting the opposition, the Chief Minister said that opposing merely for the sake of it is not appropriate. He added that public trust always stays with those who deliver. This budget will not disappoint anyone and will accelerate the state's development threefold.

CM Slams Previous Govt Over Gurugram's Incomplete Roads

Replying to the discussion on the Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, the Chief Minister also raised questions over decisions taken during the Congress government regarding the construction of 24-metre-wide roads in Gurugram. He said that during the budget discussion, an opposition MLA raised the issue that hundreds of colonies between Sector 58 and Sector 115 in Gurugram lack connectivity through 24-metre-wide roads, but the arguments presented were not factually correct.

Clarifying the matter, the Chief Minister stated that between 2007 and 2014, licenses were granted for 547 colonies spread over more than 7,000 acres in Gurugram between Sectors 58 and 115, based only on 4-karam-wide revenue paths. Although land for the proposed 24-metre-wide roads was taken from the licensees, the land falling between two licensed colonies was neither acquired by HSVP nor was the cost of land acquisition included in the External Development Charges (EDC) payable by the builders," he said, according to a release.

Lack of Visionary Planning Hindered Infrastructure

He informed that the area of these incomplete 24-metre-wide roads is around 1,150 acres. The Chief Minister questioned why the then Congress government did not take the necessary decision at that time. As a result, while colonies continued to develop, the network of 24-metre-wide connecting roads remains incomplete even today.

The Chief Minister said that due to the lack of timely and appropriate decisions, not only has the traffic system been affected, but the development of urban infrastructure has also suffered significantly. In the absence of properly developed 24-metre-wide internal roads, it became extremely difficult for local authorities to provide basic amenities such as water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage, and street lighting in an integrated manner.

He added that in many places, laying pipelines, establishing sewerage networks, and developing drainage systems faced obstacles because the very road network on which such infrastructure was to be built remained incomplete. The Chief Minister said that this situation clearly reflects the lack of a comprehensive and visionary planning approach for Gurugram's expansion during that period. (ANI)