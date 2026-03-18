Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel approved a Rs 1,185 crore plan to construct and upgrade roads in South Gujarat under the Surat Economic Region plan. The project aims to boost tourism by improving connectivity to key destinations in the region.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved an allocation of around Rs 1,185 crore under Phase-1 of the Surat Economic Region (SER) plan for constructing and upgrading several roads in districts including Surat, Navsari, Tapi, Valsad, and Dang. According to the Chief Minister's Office, a significant portion of this allocation will also be used to improve roads leading to important tourism sites.

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To strengthen tourism infrastructure in the region, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has given a major push to upgrade and widen roads connecting key tourist destinations in South Gujarat. Residents of cities such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat will soon find it easier to travel to the scenic forests and tourist destinations of South Gujarat over the weekend, a release said. With improved road connectivity, visitors will be able to reach these destinations in much less time. Under the project, several roads in these districts will be widened and strengthened, with select stretches being upgraded to four-lane and six-lane highways. Bypass roads will also be constructed in certain towns to ease traffic congestion.

Gujarat's Growing Tourism Prominence

India's tourism sector witnessed a strong resurgence in 2024, with foreign tourist arrivals reaching 99.5 lakh and total international tourist visits rising to 2.05 crore, a 14.85 per cent increase over the pre-pandemic benchmark year of 2019. Amid this national revival, Gujarat has emerged as the third most visited state by foreign tourists, underscoring its growing prominence on the global tourism map.

The achievement reflects the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, whose sustained efforts have helped showcase Gujarat's cultural heritage, natural landscapes, and modern attractions to a global audience, the release said. Their focus on positioning Gujarat as a premier tourism destination has not only enhanced the state's international profile but also contributed to India's broader tourism growth story.

Key Road Upgrades to Boost Connectivity

Suvali Beach Road Enhancement

As per the release, improvement of the Mora-Suvali Beach Road along the Surat coastline will make access to Suvali Beach much easier. The beach is emerging as a key tourist destination in the Surat district and the annual Suvali Beach Festival has already become a major attraction for visitors. The Suvali Beach Road was earlier widened to 10 metres under Phase-1 of the Coastal Highway project, after which the beach was officially included among the district's tourism destinations. Today, thousands of tourists visit the beach. To handle the growing number of visitors, the Mora-Suvali Road will now be upgraded to a four-lane road, which is expected to further boost tourism and accelerate economic activity in the surrounding areas.

Historic Dandi March Route

Travelling along the historic route of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March will also become smoother and more convenient. The Ahmedabad-Dandi Heritage Route connects several villages, including Kadrama, Erthan, Takrama, Bhatgam, Mohammadpura, Gola, and Sandhiyer, a release added. The road, which is currently about three metres wide, will be widened to seven metres, significantly improving traffic movement and making travel along this historically important route more comfortable for visitors and pilgrims.

Valsad Coastal Highway Expansion

In the Valsad district, a causeway will be constructed from Umarsadi to the Kolak River on the Coastal Highway, an important road that connects Valsad with Daman. This picturesque coastal route links several tourist destinations, including Daman, Udvada Agiyari, and the Umarsadi Walkway Bridge. The existing 10-metre-wide road will now be expanded into a four-lane highway, making travel faster and more convenient for tourists visiting these coastal and heritage sites.

Improved Access to Dang District

The Dang district, known for its rich tribal culture and pristine forests, will soon become much more accessible from major cities. Visitors will be able to reach its scenic locations in a shorter time. The state highway connecting Waghai to Ahwa will be upgraded to a four-lane road. This road connects several villages of Dang with the district headquarters and is extremely important from the perspective of tourism and pilgrimage.

The route provides access to several religious and tourist destinations such as Shabari Dham, Pampa Sarovar, Agni Kund, and Pandava Caves, as well as popular tourist spots including Don Hill Station, Mahal Camp Site, Devni Mal Camp Site, and Saputara Hill Station. It also serves as an important route for tourists travelling between the Statue of Unity and Saputara. Once upgraded, the four-lane road will allow visitors to reach these remote yet picturesque destinations more quickly.

Chikhli-Dharampur Four-Lane Project

Similarly, the Chikhli-Khergam-Dharampur road will also be converted into a four-lane road, making travel to Dharampur easier. With improved connectivity, tourists will find it easier to visit nature-rich destinations such as Dharampur and Wilson Hills, especially during the monsoon season.

Boosting Eco-Tourism and Local Economies

Officials said that South Gujarat is home to several nature-rich eco-tourism and pilgrimage destinations that attract large numbers of visitors. These include Kevdi Eco-Tourism Site (Mandvi), Padamdungri Eco-Tourism Site (Dolvan), Unai Temple (Vansda), Waghai Botanical Garden, Vansda National Park, Purna Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Gira Waterfall.

With improved road connectivity and tourism infrastructure, these destinations are expected to attract more tourists, generating employment opportunities for local communities. The initiative is also expected to reinforce the government's vision of inclusive growth and regional development. (ANI)