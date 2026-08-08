Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for a two-day visit. He will visit the Cellular Jail National Memorial, participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan', and visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island.

VP Arrives for Two-Day Visit

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived at INS Utkrosh in Sri Vijaya Puram on Saturday, beginning a two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands scheduled for August 8-9. "He was warmly received by the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral Devendra Kumar Joshi (Retd.), along with senior officials and dignitaries, and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour," the Vice President shared on X. https://x.com/VPIndia/status/2086011423717470404?s=20

First Day Itinerary

On the first day of the visit, the Vice President was scheduled to visit the Cellular Jail National Memorial in Sri Vijaya Puram, where he will pay tributes at the Martyrs' Column, offer respects at the Swatantrata Jyoti, and visit Veer Savarkar's Cell. Later, he will also attend the Light and Sound Show showcasing the saga of India's freedom movement and the sacrifices of the brave freedom fighters, according to the Vice President's Secretariat.

Second Day Engagements

On August 9, the Vice President will take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan' by hoisting the National Flag at Flag Point in Sri Vijaya Puram. He will then attend a state function titled "Tiranga Concert on Vande Mataram" at the Dr. BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) Auditorium.

Later in the afternoon, the Vice President is scheduled to visit the historic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, which holds significance in the history of India's freedom struggle. It was formerly known as Ross Island and provides an intriguing window into India's colonial history as well as the freedom struggle. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is believed to have visited the island in 1943, and many claim that he even hoisted the tricolour flag over the Government House as a symbol of defiance against colonial rule.

Visit Precedes Independence Day

This visit comes ahead of the 80th Independence Day on August 15. Around 24,000 guests are expected to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation.

On August 15, 1947, India attained independence, bringing an end to nearly two centuries of colonial rule. A relentless national movement of leaders and everyday citizens culminated in the historic transfer of power. Independence restored political sovereignty to the Indian people and initiated the task of nation-building, as the newly free nation began shaping its future based on democratic ideals, unity, and self-determination. (ANI)