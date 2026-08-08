The DMK boycotted an all-party meeting on delimitation called by Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, with spokesperson TKS Elangovan stating the party needs clarity on the ruling TVK's stance on the issue before they can participate.

DMK Boycotts Meeting, Demands Clarity on TVK's Stance

With major opposition parties staying away from an all-party meeting of the Tamil Nadu MPs on delimitation convened by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the party's boycott stemmed from the TVK's silence on where it stands on the delimitation exercise. "The question is, what is their stand on delimitation? They have not made it clear. During the last session of Parliament, when the Bill was introduced, we opposed it, and the Bill was defeated," he told ANI.

Elangovan also questioned the lack of a stated agenda for the meeting. "What is the view of the TVK on delimitation? What is the agenda of the meeting? They have not mentioned anything. They should have said that they are going to discuss this matter. They have not told us anything. We do not know what they think about delimitation. Without knowing that, how can we attend the meeting?" he said.

TVK Questions Absence, DMK Responds

State School Education Minister Rajmohan, from the TVK, had earlier questioned the DMK's absence, asking why party MP and Parliamentary Party leader Kanimozhi had decided to skip the all-party meeting. "Why did Kanimozhi not attend the all-party meeting? DMK members burnt copies of the draft earlier. Why are they backing out now?" Rajmohan said.

Responding to this, Elangovan noted that the TVK was new to power and argued that the DMK's opposition to delimitation had already been made clear by all of Tamil Nadu's MPs during the previous parliamentary session. "His party has come to power only now. Last time, during the previous session, when the delimitation bill was opposed by all the MPs of Tamil Nadu, everyone knew that we were against delimitation. What is the stand of the TVK? What are we going to discuss in the meeting?" he said.

He added that the DMK would reconsider its position if the TVK clarified its stance. "If they come out and say that they are opposed to delimitation and stand with the MPs of Tamil Nadu, then they can call us. Without knowing what their stand is on delimitation, how can we go and participate in it? They should have an agenda for the meeting," Elangovan said.

Meeting Termed a 'Drama' to Divert Attention

DMK MP Kanimozhi had also termed the all-party meeting on delimitation convened by CM Vijay as a "drama" intended to divert public attention from the ongoing Cauvery water dispute, adding that with no official confirmation from the Union government about tabling a delimitation bill in the current session, and no amended draft bill even available, there was nothing substantive to discuss.

Broader Political Context

Of the state's 57 MPs, only around 20 were expected to attend. Attendees were expected to draw mainly from the Congress and smaller allies. The DMK had previously opposed the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which was ultimately defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17. While the Congress and the opposition parties have expressed support for the women's reservation bill, they opposed the delimitation exercise, seeking to increase the number of seats in the Lower House of Parliament. The Opposition has demanded delinking of women's reservation from the delimitation exercise. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 was passed in both Houses of Parliament, but failed to move ahead with implementation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill fell in the Lok Sabha, not being able to receive the constitutionally required two-thirds majority of members present and voting. The Bill was linked to 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures and delimitation in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)