Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced the immediate reopening of National Highways for all communities and the resumption of the Imphal-Dimapur bus service. The move is a major step towards restoring peace and stability in the state.

In a major step towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen on Saturday jointly announced the immediate reopening of National Highways for free movement of all communities in the state and that the Imphal-Dimapur bus service will be resumed. The announcement was made at Kangpokpi District Headquarters.

According to a release from CM's Secretariat, the Chief Minister visited Kangpokpi District Headquarters and held meetings with various community leaders as part of the government's ongoing peace-building and reconciliation efforts. He also inaugurated several development projects and distributed welfare benefits to beneficiaries under different government schemes.

On his way to the district headquarters in the morning, the Chief Minister received a warm welcome from villagers of Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district. Upon arrival at Kangpokpi, he was welcomed by Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, MLA Haokholet Kipgen, the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Chief Medical Officer and other senior district officials.

CM's Call for Unity and Reconciliation

While inaugurating various development projects in the district, CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh said Manipur has a history of about 3,000 years. Recalling historical events, he mentioned the 19th-century "Seven Years' Devastation" as one of the most tragic periods in the state's history, the release said.

The Chief Minister further said that the boundaries of Manipur were formed by all communities and have been protected by everyone. He added that people from all communities have made sacrifices to safeguard the state's territory. He said it was unfortunate that some vested interest groups were trying to create confusion among people, but stressed that there is a solution to every crisis.

Khemchand Singh urged all communities to trust and support each other. He said people should first consider themselves Indians and then Manipuris. He expressed concern that people are now hesitant to identify themselves as Manipuris. He emphasised that the development of India will remain incomplete without the development of the North East. Similarly, he said the development of Manipur will be incomplete without the development of Kangpokpi district, the release noted.

While inaugurating a Dialysis Unit at Kangpokpi District Headquarters, the Chief Minister quoted a verse from the Bible and said that everyone should forgive and forget. He said the government is taking the twin conflicts in the state very seriously. He gave the example of Americans who take pride in their nationality regardless of race and of Singaporeans who are proud to be Singaporean.

New Development Projects Announced

Khemchand Singh announced that the Kangpokpi district Hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bed hospital with a CT Scan facility. He also stated that a Primary Health Centre will be constructed each at Motbung and T. Waichong. He also announced that the Community Health Centre at Saikul will be upgraded. In addition, a major retaining wall will be constructed along the rivers in Kangpokpi district for flood control, as per the release.

To improve sports infrastructure and nurture sportspersons in the district, the Chief Minister announced that new sports facilities will be developed with consultation with Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Nemcha Kipgen and MLAs of Kangpokpi district. He also announced that construction of a City Convention Hall cum Guest House will begin this year. A dedicated computerised examination centre for the district will also be set up, he added.

Referring to the impact of the conflict on the younger generation, he said the conflict has affected them severely.

Leaders Urge Peace and Cooperation

Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen said that the day marked a historic occasion for everyone. She said the present BJP-led government has been consistently working to bring development to the state. She added that Manipur can achieve complete development only when both the valley and the hill areas progress equally, according to a release.

She further said that peace in the state can be ensured through mutual love and trust among communities. She also sought the support of Civil Society Organizations, public leaders, intellectuals and others to bring lasting peace to the state.

In his address, MLA Haokholet Kipgen said he was happy to meet his MLA colleagues after four years. He appealed to all communities and to those who were involved in the conflict to forget the past and return to normalcy. He also said that National Highway-2 has been the lifeline of all communities in the state since World War II.

Inaugurations and Welfare Distribution

During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Dialysis Unit at the Community Health Centre and a District Blood Storage facility at Kangpokpi District Hospital. He also handed over ambulances to the Chief Medical Officer, Kangpokpi, the release noted.

Khemchand Singh also distributed benefits and incentives under various government schemes including PM-JAY, TB Mukt Bharat, Mission Vatsalya, sprayers under the Agriculture Department, PM-Kisan cards, PM Surya Ghar, cheques to IDPs and dialysis patients and solar pumps under PM-KUSUM. He also felicitated two young sportspersons, a football player and a badminton player, for their outstanding performance in international competitions.

The release noted that the Chief Minister was accompanied during the visit by MLAs H Dingo, Th. Radheshyam, Y Radheshyam, T Robindro, Kh. Raghumani, Noorul Hasan, P Brojen, Haokholet Kipgen, S Nishikanta, L Rameshwor, K Robindro, Th. Arunkumar, S Premchandra, Letzamang Haokip, Commissioner (Home), Commissioner (Health), Heads of Departments, and Waqf Board Chairman Antas Khan. (ANI)