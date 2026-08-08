The health of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, on a 15-day hunger strike in Ranchi, has deteriorated. Protesters demand major recruitment reforms, a CBI probe, and exam cancellations. The Jharkhand government has met with them and launched an email for suggestions.

The health of student leader Devendra Nath Mahto has deteriorated sharply as the youth agitation for sweeping recruitment reforms entered its 15th day. Speaking with ANI, Mahto, who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, said the prolonged fast has taken a severe physical toll. Protesters continue to demand major changes in the state's recruitment process. "I am facing significant difficulty in speaking. The doctor said my blood sugar and blood pressure are low, and my entire body is dehydrated... My body's organs are unable to cope," he said.

Physically weakened by 15 days on water and salt, a mode of protest he adopted after an appeal by social activist Sonam Wangchuk, student leader Devendra Nath Mahto remains engaged with the agitation.

Negotiations and Government Response

Commenting on negotiations between student representatives and state authorities, Mahto said a designated delegation has stepped in to represent the protesters in his absence. "I haven't gone, though; the students went instead. They have submitted their list of demands. The government has assured them that their demands are legitimate and has stated that they are considering the matter," Mahto added.

His remarks came after a meeting between a four-member state government delegation and an 11-member delegation representing JPSC and JSSC examination aspirants at the State Guest House in Ranchi.

Taking swift action just after the meeting with the delegations, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu announced that the state government had launched a dedicated email ID to collect suggestions from students and other stakeholders for policy reforms.

The state administration has urged aspirants and concerned stakeholders to utilise the newly launched email platform to share constructive suggestions and feedback for streamlining the recruitment process.

Protesters' Demands for Transparency and Reform

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi have demanded the cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards.

The development comes in the wake of widespread protests by candidates demanding transparency and structural changes in competitive examinations conducted by the JPSC and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JSSC.

The state administration has urged aspirants and concerned stakeholders to utilise the newly launched email platform to share constructive suggestions and feedback for streamlining the recruitment process. (ANI)