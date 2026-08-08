At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus skidded off the road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed their condolences to the victims' families.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district and conveyed her condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private bus skidded off the road near Chalunj Mor on the Tisa-Bairagarh route in Chamba district on Saturday morning.

President Murmu Expresses Condolences

Condoling the deaths, President Murmu said she was deeply saddened by the accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. In a post on X, the President wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives in the bus accident that occurred in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

CM Sukhu Responds to Tragedy

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed grief over the deaths and said instructions had been issued to the district administration to ensure that all the injured are immediately admitted to the nearest hospitals and provided proper treatment.

On X, CM said, "The news of the demise of 7 people and injuries to 11 others in the bus accident near Chaluj Morh on the Tisa-Bairagarh route in Chamba district is extremely heartbreaking. I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the souls of the departed and bestow strength upon the bereaved families to bear this immense sorrow."

"Instructions have been issued to the district administration to ensure that all the injured are immediately admitted to the nearest hospitals and proper arrangements are made for their treatment. I pray to God for the swift recovery of all the injured," he added.

Monsoon Rains Batter State

The accident took place amid incessant monsoon rains in the state, which have disrupted road connectivity and essential services in several areas. (ANI)