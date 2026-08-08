Following severe turbulence on an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed most injured passengers were discharged. Four crew members remain hospitalised. The DGCA has launched an investigation into the incident.

Minister Updates on Passenger and Crew Status

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday provided an update following the severe air turbulence encountered by an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4, assuring the public that the situation is being handled with urgency and care. Speaking on the medical status of those affected, the Minister noted that the majority of injured passengers were treated and released shortly after landing. "The turbulence incident that happened, most of the passengers in the first few hours only, were discharged from the hospital," Naidu stated. "Around 24 passengers were facing some kind of medical inconvenience. So they were taken to the hospital; thorough check-ups have been done for them, and most of them have been discharged."

While most passengers have returned home, four crew members remain hospitalised under medical observation. "4 crew members are still there, and we are continuously watching their medical condition and the hospitals. Air India: Everyone is providing full support," he added.

DGCA Launches Investigation

Addressing the cause of the mid-air scare, Naidu confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in to determine how the incident occurred. "As far as how the incident happened, the DGCA is investigating it, and we still have to know the final report on that. So we are waiting for that," the Minister explained.

India's Proactive Stance on Aviation Safety

Highlighting broader aviation safety and regulatory reforms, Naidu emphasised that the government is proactively addressing modern industry needs rather than relying on reactive measures or lagging behind Western standards. "We have created different committees within the working groups within DGCA to look into different ones. Safety is also an important aspect. Navigation is one. Vertiports are one," Naidu said, noting that regulators are continuously engaging with industry stakeholders as technology evolves. "The statement I want to make is that we are not waiting for other countries or the West to look at what guidelines they are making and replicate them. We are moving ahead at our own pace and looking at how the innovation is happening in India. So I feel the timelines are going to be reduced for us," he said.

Passenger Files Complaint Over Injuries

Meanwhile, on Friday, a passenger on board an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi has filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), alleging that the aircraft suffered a sudden drop during the flight and that two elderly members of his family sustained injuries.

According to the complaint filed through the AirSewa portal, the Air India flight operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 was carrying the passenger's family of six when the aircraft experienced a sudden drop of around 300 feet at about 9:30 am IST. The passenger alleged that passengers were thrown against the cabin ceiling during the incident. He said his 62-year-old mother-in-law, Renu Raniwala, suffered a rib injury and a suspected spinal injury, while his 64-year-old father-in-law, Mukul Raniwala, sustained bruises

The flight encountered turbulence during cruise on August 4, resulting in a brief change in altitude and leaving a small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries. Visuals from the airport showed ambulances stationed outside the terminal gate, with several passengers seen being assisted out in wheelchairs, while others appeared with bandages on their heads before being taken for medical evaluation. (ANI).