Vice President CP Radhakrishnan met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan to exchange Diwali greetings, as the nation celebrates the festival of lights with fervor across India and the globe, including special events in Ayodhya.

President Murmu and Vice President Exchange Diwali Greetings

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings on the occasion of the festival of lights. In a post on X, the Vice President's Office shared details of the meeting, stating, "Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan called on President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings."

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm Diwali greetings to Indians living in the country and abroad, wishing everyone good health, happiness and prosperity. In a post on X, the President wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.” In her Diwali message shared through a greeting card, President Murmu highlighted the cultural and religious significance of the festival, recalling the celebrations that followed Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.

VP Visits Ayodhya for Deepotsav Celebrations

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya and participated in the 'Aarti' of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman. During their visit to the sanctum sanctorum, both dignitaries offered prayers with devotion and lit ceremonial earthen lamps (diyas) in the temple courtyard to mark the auspicious occasion.

Upon their arrival at the temple complex, the dignitaries were accorded a traditional welcome by Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Several prominent seers and trust members were present during the prayer ceremony, including Swami Kamalnayan Das Ji Maharaj, Acharya Mithileshnandini Sharan Ji Maharaj, Swami Shri Rajkumar Das Ji Maharaj, and trustee Mahant Dinendra Das Ji Maharaj. Trustees Krishna Mohan and Madan Mohan Pandey were also among those who attended the rituals.

CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Guests to Deepotsav

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to the upcoming 10th edition of Deepotsav being held in Ayodhya, emphasising that his presence at this sacred festival will make the festival of lights historic and unforgettable. In a post on X, CM Yogi also welcomed ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from various countries.

UP CM also highlighted the lighting of over 30 lakh earthen lamps along the Saryu River banks, describing this event as the proclamation of the eternal victory of truth and righteousness over darkness. "Today, the sacred city of Shri Ayodhya Dham, nestled in the lap of Mother Saryu, whose waters are pure and holy, is fully adorned for the grand confluence of divine joy, pride and devotion—the ‘Divine Festival of Lights’. The sacred fulfilment of years of anticipation and the faith of crores of followers of Sanatan Dharma is once again about to take the form of the golden glow of lakhs of lamps, proclaiming the eternal victory of light, truth and righteousness over darkness," he said.

"Every particle of Ayodhya is filled with joy and vibrancy today. A heartfelt welcome and tribute to the Hon’ble Vice President, who is arriving to grace this divine and magnificent event, to the distinguished ambassadors, high commissioners and diplomats from various friendly countries, to all the distinguished guests from India and abroad, and to the revered ascetics and devotees of Rama, on Lord Shri Rama’s sacred birthplace. Your presence at this sacred festival of equality, harmony, cultural unity and ‘the world is one family’ will make this festival of lights historic and unforgettable," said CM Yogi. (ANI)

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