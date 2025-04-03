VHP attacks Christian pilgrims in MP's Jabalpur, Malayali priests beaten in front of police (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Jabalpur: A violent altercation involving the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has come to light after a group of Christian pilgrims, including Malayali priests, were allegedly attacked in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Fathers Davis George and George, two Malayali priests, have described being brutally beaten and verbally abused by a VHP-led mob in the presence of police officers. The priests were helping a group of Catholic believers when the incident took place.

The Christian group, including several Catholic pilgrims from Mandla parish, was traveling to various churches in Jabalpur for a pilgrimage. According to the VHP, the group was involved in forced religious conversions, a claim that the organization has consistently pushed.

Allegations of forced conversion

VHP National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal alleged that many of the individuals in the group were identified as Hindus from tribal communities after their documents were checked. Additionally, Bansal accused a local bishop of making derogatory remarks against Lord Sriram, further escalating the situation.

A Catholic priest, Dr. Fr. Davis George, Vicar General of Jabalpur in India’s Madhya Pradesh, was brutally assaulted along with other priests and lay pilgrims during a Jubilee 2025 pilgrimage. The attack, carried out by extremist groups in the presence of officials, has been… pic.twitter.com/2fNm0nBuiY — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) April 1, 2025

The VHP group, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram,' stopped the vehicle carrying the pilgrims and forced them to the police station. Fathers Davis George and George, upon learning of the situation, arrived at the police station to assist the group. However, they were also subjected to physical assault by the same VHP-led mob, which continued to chant religious slogans and used abusive language during the attack. In a statement to Asianet News, the priests expressed their shock, calling the event an example of “hooliganism” within the police station itself.

Hopes for strong legal action

The priests, visibly shaken by the incident, expressed their hope for strong legal action against the perpetrators. They emphasized that such attacks, especially in the presence of law enforcement officers, should not be tolerated.

Footage of the assault has surfaced, showing women among the attackers. Despite the disturbing images, the VHP has remained firm in its stance, claiming the incident was a result of ongoing efforts to curb forced conversions in the region. In response to the alleged remarks against Lord Sriram and the accusations of forced conversions, the VHP has announced plans for a protest in Madhya Pradesh.

