Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know

Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday, weeks after he had quit the Congress, said that he would announce a new political party within 10 days. In August this year,the 73-year-old leader had an acrimonious exit from the grand old party after raising issues about the internal functioning of the Congress multiple times.

Amid a show of strength in Baramulla, Azad addressed a presser on Sunday. He has been holding public meetings in Jammu also to fortify his electoral base.

"We will announce a new party in ten days," Azad said to a news agency.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has said his supporters have multiplied after leaving the Congress. Multiple party leaders have quit ever since Ghulam Nabi Azad revealed his decision to resign in a huge blow to the party. He had been associated with the Congress for nearly five decades.

On Saturday, the veteran leader told a news agency that he had "met around 400 people from delegations of 30-35 assembly constituencies in Jammu."

"They gave their support… and they will be a part of whatever party I make," he asserted.

Sunday's rally is GN Azad's first since his departure from the Congress. After the Baramulla rally, Azad will be holding separate rallies in Kupwara and south Kashmir. His choice of holding the first rally in Baramulla is an indication of the electoral significance being attached to the place.

Azad's efforts to mobilise support are also being captured in pictures he has been sharing on social media.

Honoured with the Padma Bhushan this year, Azad has been accused by a section of the Congress of cozying up to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who describes him as a good friend.

Azad, a Congress man for over five decades, dropped the bombshell at a time all three Gandhis are abroad.

In his parting shot, Azad said the Congress had conceded its political space to the BJP and regional parties "because the leadership in the past eight years has tried to foist a non-serious individual" at the helm of the party.