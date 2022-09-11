Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra: MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi's allies expressed displeasure on Sunday that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared a stage with Chief Justice of India, U U Lalit, amid the Supreme Court hearing cases from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and the CM camp.

    In a recent tweet, state Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil, whose party, along with the Sena and Congress, is a constituent of the MVA, said, "A Constitutional Bench is hearing a serious case of challenging the legitimacy of the Eknath Shinde government of the Supreme Court." Furthermore, "Shinde sharing the stage with the Chief Justice of India is inappropriate in this case. This is not in accordance with protocol."

    CJI Lalit was honoured on Saturday at an event in Mumbai attended by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde, who was also present, expressed pride in the state's 'son' becoming Chief Justice of India.

    "When Hon'ble SC itself is examining the legitimacy and legality of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, and not only the current state government but also the man heading it can be disqualified, the dais looks rather incongruous," Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant tweeted after posting photos of Saturday's event.

    According to Shiv Sena spokesperson Arvind Sawant, nothing is happening as per the norms, rules, and law these days.

    "This is why we say democracy is under threat," Sawant continued. Shinde led a revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership in June of this year, causing the Thackeray-led MVA government to collapse.

    Later, Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, alongside BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. The Supreme Court recently referred petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and CM Eknath Shinde factions to a five-judge bench, raising several constitutional issues concerning defection, merger, and disqualification.

    (With inputs from PTI)

