Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe

    According to the AAP leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, "The L-G is facing numerous serious corruption allegations. He's asking such questions to divert attention. These buses were never bought, and tenders were cancelled. A more educated L-G is required in Delhi. This man has no idea what he's signing up for."

    Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 2:09 PM IST

    After Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved an investigation into the Delhi government's purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses, the Aam Aadmi Party, on Sunday, fired back, claiming the buses were never purchased, and tenders were cancelled. During a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the CBI had opened a preliminary investigation and that the agency had found nothing a year ago.

    The AAP leader said, "The L-G is facing many serious allegations of corruption. He is making such inquiries to divert attention. So far, no results have been obtained from any inquiries. After filing frivolous complaints against three ministers, he has now filed another against the fourth. He should first respond to the corruption allegations levelled against him."

    "These buses were never bought, and tenders were cancelled. A more educated L-G is required in Delhi. This man has no idea what he's signing up for," he said.

     

    A complaint sent to Saxena in June this year claimed that the minister of transport was appointed as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in a 'premeditated manner.'

    It also claimed that the selection of DIMTS as a bid management consultant for this tender was done to facilitate wrongdoing.

    According to sources, the complaint alleged irregularities in a July 2019 procurement bid for 1,000 low floors of BS-IV and BS-VI buses and another bid made in March 2020 for the purchase and annual maintenance contract for low floor BS-VI buses.

    On July 22, the complaint was forwarded to the chief secretary, who requested comments and recommendations from the Delhi government's departments.

    According to reports, the chief secretary's report, submitted on August 19, pointed out certain 'irregularities,' prompting the L-G to forward the complaint to the CBI, who is already conducting a preliminary investigation into the matter.

    Saxena has approved the grouping of the current complaint, which is already being investigated by the central probe agency.

    Also Read: AAP led-Delhi govt launches 'Mega Decongestion Project'; here's everything you need to know

    Also Read: Delhi BJP leaders call for signature campaign to remove Manish Sisodia from AAP government

    Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India No 1’ campaign in Haryana on September 7

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD AJR

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

    Maharashtra MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit - adt

    Maharashtra: MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit

    PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech AJR

    PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave; recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech

    Congress changes poll rules after 5 MPs' letter, contenders to check delegates' list from Sept 20 AJR

    Congress changes poll rules after 5 MPs' letter, contenders to check delegates' list from Sept 20

    Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande begins 2-day visit to Ladakh, reviews 'Pravat Prahaar' exercise

    Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande begins 2-day visit to Ladakh, reviews 'Pravat Prahaar' exercise

    Recent Stories

    football La Liga 2022-23: It was a matter of humanity - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest during Barcelona clash-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'It was a matter of humanity' - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD AJR

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

    football La Liga 2022-23: Atletico Madrid still has situations to grow - Diego Simeone after Celta Vigo rout-ayh

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Atletico Madrid still has situations to grow' - Diego Simeone after Celta Vigo rout

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report AJR

    Europe's last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant stopped: Report

    Maharashtra MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit - adt

    Maharashtra: MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon