Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announced that 7,000 landless families will receive 100-sq-yard plots and housing aid via the PMAY. He also promised new government jobs and highlighted various welfare schemes for farmers, women, and patients.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state government will soon allot 100-square-yard residential plots to landless and needy families. About 7,000 such beneficiaries will be linked with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and after that they will be provided the prescribed financial assistance for house construction.

Development Announcements in Ladwa

The Chief Minister was addressing the Dhanyawadi Rally and Jan Samvad programmes in the villages Prahlad Pur, Badarpur and Bani of Ladwa Constituency, district Kurkshtera on Saturday. After the events, he listened to public grievances and issued on-the-spot directions for the prompt resolution. He also announced grants of Rs. 21 lakh each for development works in Prahladpur, Badarpur and Bani. In Prahladpur, the Chief Minister assured that all demands raised by Sarpanch Suman Saini would be forwarded to the concerned departments for implementation. He announced Rs. 47.46 lakh for a drinking water pipeline and Rs. 11 lakh for the construction of a community hall, according to a release. In Badarpur, he assured fulfillment of all 16 demands placed by Sarpanch Karmveer and announced Rs. 43.31 lakh for a drinking water pipeline. He also assured that all demands raised by the Sarpanch of village Bani would be addressed.

Expanding Housing and Employment Initiatives

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, around 15,500 families have already been provided 30-square-yard plots. Soon, eligible applicants will receive an additional allotment of 30-square-yard plots as the second installment under the scheme. He added that the government will shortly announce new government recruitments to provide jobs to youth. He recalled that during the elections, the government had promised to issue appointment letters to youth even before the swearing-in ceremony, and after forming the government for the third time, this commitment was fulfilled first. For the first time in the state's history, 25,000 youths were given government jobs simultaneously on merit, without 'Parchi Kharchi' .

Healthcare and Women's Welfare

The Chief Minister said that free dialysis facilities are being provided to kidney patients in all state hospitals, medical colleges and the health university. Additionally, women from families with an annual income below Rs. 1.80 lakh are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs. 500. Around 15 lakh women are already availing this benefit. He urged eligible women who have not yet applied to do so and take advantage of the scheme.

Commitment to Farmer Welfare

He further stated that Haryana has become the first state in the country to implement Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all 24 crops, fulfilling the government's promise to farmers. Due to crop damage caused by recent waterlogging, an amount of Rs. 116 crore has been directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts. Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, an amount of Rs. 430 crore has also been credited to farmers whose millet crops were affected.

Other Social Security Schemes

The Chief Minister said that families residing on Panchayat land have been granted ownership rights at the 2004 collector rates under a special government policy. He further shared that under the Lado Lakshmi Scheme, under which eligible women receive Rs.2,100 per month. So far, two installments have been paid to 10 lakh women. He added that remaining eligible families can apply for the Lado Lakshmi Scheme. Applications must be submitted online through a mobile app. The government is receiving between 3,000 and 4,000 new applications daily.

Direct Public Grievance Redressal

During the visit, the Chief Minister also halted his convoy in Babain village to hear public grievances and ensured their redressal. (ANI)