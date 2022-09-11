Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lucknow hotel tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath suspends several officials for irregularities, negligence

    The UP CM issued the directives after reviewing the investigation report of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner Lucknow regarding the fire incident, according to a spokesperson.
     

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of officials who were 'irregular and negligent' in the September 5 fire at Hotel Levana in Lucknow. Departmental action will be taken against officers of the Home Department, Energy Department, Appointment Department, Lucknow Development Authority, and Excise Department, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, by suspending them.

    According to a spokesperson, the UP CM issued the directives after reviewing the investigation report of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner Lucknow regarding the fire incident.

    The officers included are Shri Sushil Yadav (the then Fire Officer), Shri Yogendra Prasad (Fire Officer-II), Shri Vijay Kumar Singh (Chief Fire Officer), Shri Vijay Kumar Rao (Assistant Director of Energy Department, Electrical Safety), Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra (PCS, Lucknow Development authority), Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra (Junior Engineer), Shri Rajesh Kumar Mishra (Sub-Divisional Officer).

    However, action will be taken against chief fire officer (retired) Abhay Bhan Pandey, LDA executive engineer (retired) Arun Kumar Singh, executive engineer (retired) Om Prakash Mishra, and assistant engineer (retired) Ganeshi Dutt Singh under applicable rules.

    Following sources, the report, which was turned in the early hours of Saturday, noted that officials did not raise a red flag on various violations on the hotel grounds. According to reports, flaws in the hotel's fire-fighting equipment were discovered, regardless of the inadequate fire-fighting arrangements.

    According to the joint report, deficiencies were discovered in the hotel's fire-fighting equipment. Furthermore, it was discovered that the fire department had issued a NOC despite the hotel's inadequate fire-fighting arrangements.

