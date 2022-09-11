Lucknow hotel tragedy: CM Yogi Adityanath suspends several officials for irregularities, negligence

The UP CM issued the directives after reviewing the investigation report of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner Lucknow regarding the fire incident, according to a spokesperson.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of officials who were 'irregular and negligent' in the September 5 fire at Hotel Levana in Lucknow. Departmental action will be taken against officers of the Home Department, Energy Department, Appointment Department, Lucknow Development Authority, and Excise Department, as per the Chief Minister's instructions, by suspending them.

According to a spokesperson, the UP CM issued the directives after reviewing the investigation report of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner Lucknow regarding the fire incident.

The officers included are Shri Sushil Yadav (the then Fire Officer), Shri Yogendra Prasad (Fire Officer-II), Shri Vijay Kumar Singh (Chief Fire Officer), Shri Vijay Kumar Rao (Assistant Director of Energy Department, Electrical Safety), Shri Mahendra Kumar Mishra (PCS, Lucknow Development authority), Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra (Junior Engineer), Shri Rajesh Kumar Mishra (Sub-Divisional Officer).

However, action will be taken against chief fire officer (retired) Abhay Bhan Pandey, LDA executive engineer (retired) Arun Kumar Singh, executive engineer (retired) Om Prakash Mishra, and assistant engineer (retired) Ganeshi Dutt Singh under applicable rules.

Following sources, the report, which was turned in the early hours of Saturday, noted that officials did not raise a red flag on various violations on the hotel grounds. According to reports, flaws in the hotel's fire-fighting equipment were discovered, regardless of the inadequate fire-fighting arrangements.

According to the joint report, deficiencies were discovered in the hotel's fire-fighting equipment. Furthermore, it was discovered that the fire department had issued a NOC despite the hotel's inadequate fire-fighting arrangements.

Also Read: Levana Suits fire: Officials to demolish hotel after blaze claims 4 lives; owners, manager booked

Also Read: 2 dead, several trapped as fire breaks out at luxury hotel in Lucknow

Also Read: Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next