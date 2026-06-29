Former VP M Venkaiah Naidu attended the launch of his Telugu biography, 'Venkayya Nayakudu', in Vijayawada. The author, Sri Maa Sharma, stated the book aims to inspire youth with Naidu's journey from humble beginnings to the nation's top.

Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, attended the launch of his Telugu biography, 'Venkayya Nayakudu', authored by senior Telugu journalist Sri Maa Sharma, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

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An Inspiration for the Youth

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the book was written to inspire the younger generation by highlighting Venkaiah Naidu's journey from humble beginnings to becoming the Vice President of India. "The very purpose of writing this book is to let the youngsters know about a great leader who steered the nation for years together. His life started from scratch, and he reached the top; he reached the position of Vice President of India. It is not an ordinary subject. It is an inspiration for the youth, rural people, and all generations together," Sharma said

He added that Venkaiah Naidu's life offers several lessons for society. "We can learn so many things from the life of Venkaiah Naidu," he said.

From Humble Beginnings

Venkaiah Naidu was born on July 1, 1949, in Chavatapalem, a remote village in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. His parents, Late Rangaiah Naidu and Ramanamma, were agriculturists, according to the party's official website.

After graduating from V.R College, Nellore, he obtained a law degree from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Naidu was married to Usha on April 14, 1970 and is blessed with a daughter and a son

Early Political Career

Both as a student leader and political figure, Venkaiah Naidu gained prominence as a brilliant orator who vigorously championed the cause of the farmers, rural people and development of the backward areas.

Venkaiah Naidu, right from his college days, was deeply interested in the welfare of the common man, particularly the farmers and the downtrodden sections of society. This has led to his active involvement in the political and social activities at a relatively young age, as stated in the website. He was inspired by the selfless sacrifice and the principled politics of the leaders who had fought during the freedom struggle and also those who had valiantly opposed the emergency. (ANI)