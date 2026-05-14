VD Satheesan has been named the new CM-designate of Keralam. He said he would take senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala into confidence and called for a 'collective effort' to build a new Keralam.

Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday said that he would take into confidence senior Congress leaders and candidates for the top post, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala, and called for "collective effort" in governance. Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram after Congress announced VD Satheesan as the Legislative Party leader, he thanked Rahul Gandhi and the UDF workers.

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Satheesan said, "I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence. I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it."

"My party has entrusted me with a great responsibility. I thank Rahul Gandhi and others for that. Lakhs of UDF workers and leaders worked hard in this election. I am grateful to them for that," Satheesan added. Hailing the party, the CM-designate said, "Congress is no ordinary party; there is a galaxy of leadership. They have given me feedback and advice and pulled me up when I was wrong."

He added that the Congress leaders are set to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, following a Legislative Party meeting, to claim the stake and form the UDF government in the state. He said, "We will meet the Governor and then will figure out when this is happening. A call will be taken; the ministers will be decided by the party. The party will come together and decide."

'New era, a new Kerala'

Looking forward to the UDF governance in Keralam, Satheesan flagged the fiscal situation of the state. "There will be a new era, a new Kerala. We know the fiscal situation of Kerala is vulnerable. We are hopeful that we can change everything. All AICC leaders called me and congratulated me," he said.

Party Leaders Welcome Decision

Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph said that the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) will hold a meeting with election observers at 4 pm today. Joseph told reporters, "We welcome the decision taken by AICC. We congratulate the new CM, VD Satheesan. CLP meeting after Observers arrive at 4 pm approximately."

Congress MP Hibi Eden said, "The High Command has made a very vibrant choice in announcing the Chief Minister of Keralam. For the past five years, as the opposition leader of Keralam, VD Satheesan has led the battle and attained a huge victory against a 10-year LDF rule. Whatever issues have been raised inside and outside the Assembly were always commendable, and it was the emotion of the people of Keralam, it was the desire of the people of Keralam, it was the expectation of the people of Keralam that VD Satheesan should become the Chief Minister, and the High Command has truly accepted that mandate of making him the Chief Minister."

Path to CM Post

VD Satheesan was named as the next Chief Minister of Keralam as Congress announced him as the Legislative Party leader on Thursday after more than a week of intense deliberations with Keralam party leader rushing back and forth to Delhi. With the announcement, Congress will proceed to form the government in the state, ending days of speculation as the top leaders tussled among themselves for the post.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala were the other leaders in the fray for the state's top post. Satheesan served as the Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly before the UDF's decisive victory in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. The alliance won 102 seats in the 140-member assembly. (ANI)