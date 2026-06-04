BJP MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma attacked J&K CM Omar Abdullah for 'irresponsible' statements, urging him not to 'talk like a child'. Sharma also alleged that a National Conference meeting was a 'floor test' due to Abdullah's 'paranoia'.

BJP MLA attacks CM's 'irresponsible' remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Kumar Sharma launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of making irresponsible statements and questioning the purpose of the National Conference (NC) legislators' meeting held in Srinagar's Dachigam area. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Sharma alleged that the Chief Minister often makes emotional remarks without considering their implications.

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Referring to some of Abdullah's past statements, Sharma said, "I've often seen that our Chief Minister gets emotional and then doesn't even realise what he's saying. Sometimes he says he won't contest elections, sometimes he says he'll throw the meter into the river. He contested elections, and he installed meters too."

The BJP leader urged Abdullah to exercise restraint and responsibility in his public remarks. "I've already made it crystal clear that Omar Abdullah, if you have any sense of honour, don't talk like a child. You are the Chief Minister; words from your mouth should be those that come from a responsible person," Sharma said.

Sharma questions motive behind NC meeting

His remarks come after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led National Conference legislators to Dachigam for what he described as an "off-site" meeting to review the party's governance over the past 19 months in the Union Territory.

Questioning the intent behind the gathering, Sharma alleged that the meeting was effectively a test of loyalty within the ruling party. He claimed Abdullah was concerned about maintaining support among legislators and suggested the exercise resembled a floor test rather than a routine review meeting. "Omar Abdullah is not holding a meeting; he is conducting a floor test," Sharma said, adding that the Chief Minister had developed a "paranoia" about the stability of his government.

Abdullah defends 'off-site' gathering

Defending the meeting, Abdullah had earlier said it was meant to assess "the good, the not so good and everything in between" during the NC-led administration's tenure.

Around 45 legislators, including 42 NC lawmakers, attended the gathering.

The Chief Minister also dismissed allegations that the venue had been changed at the last minute, stating that the off-site meeting had been planned well in advance and all arrangements were made days earlier.