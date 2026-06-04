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Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Lightning and Strong Winds Forecast Across West Bengal
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: After days of oppressive heat and humidity, parts of West Bengal may finally receive some relief as rain-bearing clouds, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected across several districts today
Rain May Finally Ease the Humid Heat Across Bengal
Residents across West Bengal woke up to another uncomfortable and humid morning, with soaring temperatures and sticky conditions making outdoor activities difficult. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has offered some encouraging news, predicting rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the state today.
ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Bengal Scorches Under Humid Heat; IMD Predicts Thunderstorms and Rain Ahead
Kolkata May Witness Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds
Weather officials have forecast cloudy skies over Kolkata and surrounding areas throughout the day. While brief sunny spells are possible, conditions are expected to remain favourable for rainfall.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds may develop later in the day, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the possibility of rain, temperatures are likely to remain high. The city’s maximum temperature could touch around 36°C, while the minimum is expected to stay near 28°C, keeping humidity levels elevated.
South Bengal Likely to See Localised Showers
Across South Bengal, weather conditions are becoming increasingly supportive of rain activity. Cloud cover is expected to increase in several districts of Gangetic West Bengal, creating the potential for scattered showers.
Meteorologists believe that thunderclouds may develop during the second half of the day, leading to localised rainfall and occasional thunderstorms. However, the expected rain is unlikely to bring a significant drop in temperatures, meaning warm and humid conditions could continue.
Heavy Rain Warning for Parts of North Bengal
North Bengal is expected to receive more widespread rainfall compared to the southern districts. A weather alert has been issued for the sub-Himalayan region from June 4 to June 5, highlighting the likelihood of significant rain activity.
Districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar may experience light to moderate rainfall, while similar weather conditions are also expected in Sikkim. Other parts of North Bengal are likely to receive showers as well.
Strong winds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph may affect many northern districts. In addition, isolated areas of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar could witness heavy rainfall, with precipitation levels ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm.
Residents and tourists travelling across North Bengal are advised to carry umbrellas and remain cautious during periods of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds.
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