Residents across West Bengal woke up to another uncomfortable and humid morning, with soaring temperatures and sticky conditions making outdoor activities difficult. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has offered some encouraging news, predicting rain and thunderstorms in several parts of the state today.

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Kolkata May Witness Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

Weather officials have forecast cloudy skies over Kolkata and surrounding areas throughout the day. While brief sunny spells are possible, conditions are expected to remain favourable for rainfall.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds may develop later in the day, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the possibility of rain, temperatures are likely to remain high. The city’s maximum temperature could touch around 36°C, while the minimum is expected to stay near 28°C, keeping humidity levels elevated.