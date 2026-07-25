A 20-year-old man was killed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj after his car skidded on a slippery road and fell into a drain. An eyewitness has alleged negligence by the DDA, claiming illegal dumping of sewer water by a 'mafia' led to the accident.

Eyewitness Alleges DDA Negligence

An eyewitness on Saturday alleged negligence by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after a 20-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving allegedly skidded on a slippery road, fell into a drain and overturned near the Nangal Dewat red light in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Friday.

Eyewitness Pradeep alleged that sewer water was being dumped by the mafia at the site and claimed that the water had made the road slippery, leading to the accident.

"On the 24th, I saw police here. There were three children in the car, and two had already gotten out, and one was inside the car. The car was removed with the help of the JCB machine and pulled him out. When we took him to the hospital, he was declared dead," Pradeep told ANI.

"This is just the negligence of the DDA. There's a mafia here who brings sewer water from Aerocity and dumps it here. This isn't rainwater; it's not the water of any resident here, so that's what caused this accident," he alleged.

Police Version of the Incident

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the fatal road accident was received at Vasant Kunj South Police Station on Friday.

On reaching the spot, police found that the deceased, identified as Yashvendra, was driving a car with a female friend, a resident of Vasant Kunj, travelling as the co-passenger.

Police said the two had stayed at a friend's house the previous night and were heading towards the woman's residence in the morning when the accident took place.

According to the preliminary inquiry and the statement of the co-passenger, Yashvendra allegedly lost control of the vehicle near the Nangal Dewat red light due to the slippery road surface. The car subsequently fell into a drain and overturned.

Yashvendra sustained injuries in the accident and later succumbed to them, police said.

The car involved in the accident belongs to the female co-passenger but was being driven by Yashvendra at the time of the incident, according to police.

Police said Yashvendra and the co-passenger were pursuing higher education at the same institution in the United States, where they had become friends.

Yashvendra is the son of an Indian Army officer, while the female co-passenger is a resident of Vasant Kunj. Her father is employed in the cybersecurity sector at a private firm in Okhla, while her mother is a homemaker.

Necessary legal proceedings are being carried out in the case. (ANI)