A Varanasi tour guide named Deep has become an internet sensation after a viral video showed him speaking fluent Japanese with tourists. He is being praised online not only for his language skills but also for his "Atithi Devo Bhava" spirit in refusing a tip, stating that people are more important than money.

A Varanasi tour guide named Deep is winning hearts online after a video of him conversing fluently in Japanese with a group of visitors went viral on Instagram. Online fans have praised his linguistic abilities and "Atithi Devo Bhava" mentality in the hundreds of shares of the video, which was shot near Varanasi Ghat.

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In the video, the visitor tries to leave a gratuity "as a token of my gratitude," but the guide declines. "In really, money isn't that significant. "People are important," said Deep.

The visitors also enquired as to how he acquired such fluency in Japanese. "I learned Japanese when I was 15 years old," he retorted.

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"He wouldn't even accept a tip. He really was just too kind-hearted," the caption of the video read. "Deep was a really nice person. Anyone who is going to India should try this out," read the caption of a related video.

Social Media Reactions

With more than 1.2 million views and almost 60,000 likes, the video became quite popular. The video was well received by online viewers, several of whom expressed amazement at the guide's command of the language. His Japanese sounded different with an Indian accent, yet it was nonetheless remarkably smooth and intelligible, according to several onlookers.

Others expressed interest in the guide's method of learning the language. One user said that the guide had obviously picked up Japanese from a native speaker he had met rather than via official education.

"Spent the day going around Varanasi and drinking beers with this guy! It was a wonderful time!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"It's so interesting to see his Japanese with an Indian accent," another user wrote. "Very nice people. There are lots of good people in India too. I want to go again," one user wrote in Japanese.