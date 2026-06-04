Accused Lovkesh Bajaj, arrested for the Malviya Nagar fire that killed 21, told police he delegated operations and wasn't managing the premises. He admitted the establishment had no Fire NOC and blamed another person for structural changes.

Accused's Statement to Police

Accused Lovkesh Bajaj, who was arrested after a deadly fire broke out in Malviya Nagar a day earlier, has told Delhi Police during interrogation that he did not have time to personally manage or oversee the premises, sources said. 12 Indian nationals were among the 21 people who were killed in the blaze.

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Sources also stated that Bajaj claimed he had delegated day-to-day operations of the establishment to "another person", who was handling billing, accounts and overall management. He further allegedly told investigators that structural changes, including an increase in room size and modifications, were suggested by another person, who assured him that such arrangements were "routine" and that "everything works in Delhi," sources added. During questioning, Bajaj is also learnt to have admitted that the premises did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Police Probe and Arrest Details

Sources said Delhi Police is now verifying records from the electricity department and other agencies to check approvals, permissions and compliance related to the premises, including structural alterations. Police are also examining ownership and control of multiple properties linked to the accused as part of the wider probe. The accused is likely to be produced before a court on Thursday, with Delhi Police expected to seek police custody remand for further interrogation to verify his claims and ascertain the role of other persons and other linked individuals, sources said.

This comes after Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Lovkesh Bajaj, co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, in connection with the devastating blaze that ripped through the bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's densely populated Malviya Nagar area. The deceased included 12 foreign nationals and several others were injured Delhi Police had earlier issued a Lookout Circular against the hotel co-owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, and his wife.

Toll From the Blaze

According to official information, a total of 49 persons were admitted to various hospitals following the fire incident. During the course of treatment, 21 injured persons succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead. Authorities said eight injured persons have been discharged after receiving medical treatment, while the remaining victims continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals.

Initial Investigation Findings

Earlier, as per the preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services, the fire may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor, where some material was kept that is suspected to be the point of origin of the blaze that later continued to spread rapidly through the building.

Sources further said all windows in the building were allegedly sealed, leaving occupants with little or no means of escape once the fire intensified. During rescue operations, firefighters also found LPG cylinders on the premises. A comprehensive investigation, including forensic analysis, is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy. (ANI)