A deadly fire at a Malviya Nagar hotel killed 21 people, including eight members of a Gurugram family and 12 foreign nationals. The hotel's co-owner has been arrested, and an inquiry is underway to fix accountability for the tragedy.

Eight members of a family living in Gurugram Sector 46 were among the 21 people who were killed in the tragic fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

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The blaze ripped through the bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's densely populated Malviya Nagar area early Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 12 foreign nationals, and injuring several others.

Victims Identified

The Indian nationals who lost their lives have been identified as Shrutika Barnwal, Tarjani Aggarwal, Varya Aggarwal @ Pearl, Jhaveri Aggarwal, Vivek Aggarwal, Ashok Aggarwal, Kamla Aggarwal, Prem Lata Aggarwal and Jivisha Aggarwal, as per the Delhi police.

A case has been registered in the matter, and investigation is ongoing, the police said. Speaking with ANI, Yogendra Yadav, a neighbour of the family, expressed disbelief and grief over the loss. He said that the deceased Vivek Agarwal had arrived to meet his ailing father in the hospital. "Vivek Agarwal and his family were extremely gentle souls. In fact, I had spoken to them just three days ago. I have only just learned that this tragedy has befallen them. It is a matter of such deep sorrow. Even now, I find it hard to believe that such a tragedy could happen to them. His father was admitted to a hospital. They had gone there to visit him. We would meet and interact with them in the morning and evening. To lose such a fine individual, what can I say? May their souls rest in peace," he told ANI

Official Response and Investigation

Earlier, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the lapses that led to the tragic fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, would be examined with the utmost seriousness, and accountability would be fixed wherever necessary. In a post on X, the CMO said a Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered into the incident, while an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property."The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies," the post said.

The CMO further announced that a city-wide crackdown would be launched against illegal properties, unauthorised guest houses, and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building by-laws. Such premises will be sealed and prosecuted in accordance with the law, it added."Those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable," the post read.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police arrested Lovkesh Bajaj, co-owner of "Hotel Flourish Stays". According to official information, a total of 49 persons were admitted to various hospitals following the fire incident.

During the course of treatment, 21 injured persons succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead. Authorities said eight injured persons have been discharged after receiving medical treatment, while the remaining victims continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals.

Preliminary Findings on Fire's Origin

Earlier, as per the preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services, the fire may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor, where some material was kept that is suspected to be the point of origin of the blaze that later continued to spread rapidly through the building.

Sources further said all windows in the building were allegedly sealed, leaving occupants with little or no means of escape once the fire intensified. During rescue operations, firefighters also found LPG cylinders on the premises.

Currently, a comprehensive investigation, including forensic analysis, is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy. (ANI)