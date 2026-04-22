Four Indian tourists at a resort in Ubud, Bali, were allegedly caught with stolen hotel items, including towels and a hairdryer, in their luggage during checkout. The incident, captured in a viral video, was resolved amicably after the tourists returned the goods, and no legal action was pursued.

Four Indian tourists invited the ire of the internet after they were allegedly caught stealing hotel items from a resort in Bali. After Tarun Gautam, an X user, posted a video disparaging the group and calling the incident "embarrassing," the dispute gained momentum. The video seems to show Indian vacationers waiting nearby while hotel employees examine bags during check-out.

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The event took place at a resort in Ubud, which is in Bali's Gianyar region. According to The Bali Times, the visitors had been lodging at the Asvara Resort Ubud since April 16 and were scheduled to check out on April 19.

Hotel employees discovered that certain goods from the visitors' rooms were missing during the check-out procedure. As a result, the visitors' possessions were checked, and it is said that some hotel products were discovered within their bags. In addition to eating equipment, their baggage contained towels, a hair dryer, kimono robes, a doormat, and a TV control box.

The Bali Times was informed by Gianyar Police spokeswoman Iptu I Gusti Ngurah Suardita that the resort's management was notified of the issue and momentarily halted the checkout process to resolve it.

Subsequently, authorities verified that there was no police report. Rather, once the visitors returned everything, the problem was settled amicably between the hotel and the visitors, and no more legal action was pursued.

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Suardita informed The Bali Times, "The matter was resolved amicably, with all items returned, and no further legal process pursued."

The visitors were then permitted to finish their checkout. A similar video that appeared in 2019 showed hotel employees in Bali inspecting the bags of an Indian family and retrieving purported hotel belongings.