A viral social media video shows a husband expressing disappointment in his wife's casual home appearance, wishing she wore traditional attire and makeup. This has ignited a fierce online debate, with users split on the importance of appearance and traditional grooming in a marriage versus mutual respect and effort.

A viral social media video centred on a husband’s dissatisfaction with his wife’s appearance at home has triggered heated reactions online, with users divided over whether appearance and traditional grooming are important in a marriage. In the now-viral video, the guy expresses dissatisfaction with his wife's looks, claiming that she no longer makes him look forward to going home since she doesn't wear traditional attire, cosmetics, or sindoor.

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The man says in the clip, “Don’t hold my hand. What are you doing? I don’t feel like coming home. Do you want to spend your life in a shorts and t-shirt? A man comes home from work after a month. He feels like going home and see his wife. She must be beautiful and ready. I mean to say, wear a suit and put vermilion."

He goes on to explain that while he doesn't anticipate "full make-up," he thinks his wife should at least put on a suit and do a "basic touch-up" when he gets home from work. “I am talking about a basic suit. A basic touch-up. Which every girl does," he says in the video.

The clip also contains the line: “Isliye ghar aane ka man nahi karta. Kya nikkar me jindgi gujar deni hai? Na sindoor, na make up."

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Social Media Reactions

However, the video also raises a question that has become the centre of the online debate: “Why everyone expect women to look beautiful all the time?"

In the comments area, social media users seemed to be highly split. One user defended the importance of tradition and appearance, writing, “Our identity lies in our Sanatani roots. We’ve always believed that a happy, respected woman is the ‘Lakshmi’ of the house bringing purity, love, and prosperity to the family."

Others vehemently disagreed with the husband's assertion that "love isn't about sindoor or makeup, it's about mutual effort and respect." One user said, “If appearance is the only thing keeping a relationship alive, then the problem goes deeper than 'laziness' 🙂.”

“Before anything he should look at himself in the mirror," another user wrote.

“A relationship isn’t sustained by makeup or clothes—it’s built on respect, effort, and emotional connection from both sides. If something feels off, communication matters more than criticism," said another commenter.