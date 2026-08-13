Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary reviewed 'Vision 2030' for fisheries. The plan aims to make Bihar a leading fish-farming state, increase production by 50,200 metric tons, and boost the 'Blue Economy' through various priority projects.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday reviewed the 'Vision 2030 - Bihar Fisheries Priority Projects' at the 'Sankalp' auditorium located at the Lok Seva Awas.

During the meeting, special emphasis was placed on including Bihar among the leading inland fish-farming states of the country, increasing fish production in a phased manner, boosting employment and income opportunities, and accelerating the 'Blue Economy', a press release said. In the meeting, the Secretary of the Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resources Department, Shrisat Kapil Ashok, explained through a presentation that a roadmap has been prepared to give a new direction to Bihar's fisheries sector under 'Vision 2030' through sustainable development and value addition. Under this, there is a proposal to develop 1,848.75 hectares of direct intervention area and 9,357 hectares of project impact area through 8 priority projects. A production target of 50,200 metric tons of fish is proposed, the press release said.

As per the release, the financial assistance for these projects is proposed to be obtained through the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) and the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This will promote processing, value addition, marketing, and job creation activities alongside fish production.

District-wise Cluster Development Plan

Special fish clusters will be developed in various districts based on regional potential. Overall development of the Wetland (Ardrabhumi) Cluster will be developed in Siwan; production of large freshwater prawns in the Scampi Cluster will be developed in Saran; cage culture in the Cage Cluster will be developed in Munger; wetland-based fish farming, especially in the Madhubani region, will be developed in Mithila and Development of a Comprehensive Fish Cluster will be developed in Motihari.

CM's Directives for Implementation

During the review, the Chief Minister instructed officials to work rapidly on the action plan for the state's overall fisheries development. He directed them to prepare a clear, phased, and planned strategy to increase production. He emphasised using modern and scientific methods to ensure that the income of fishing families increases continuously, the release said.

He also called for making Fisherman Cooperative Societies more empowered and capable by providing necessary support for skill development, technical capacity, and better management to strengthen their economic condition and increase total revenue.

The Chief Minister stated that given the vast potential of the fisheries sector in Bihar, it is essential to strengthen the entire value chain from production to processing, value addition, and the market. 'Vision 2030' will serve as an effective medium to increase the income of farmers and fishermen, create new job opportunities, and strengthen Bihar's rural economy.

The release highlighted that the meeting was attended by the Minister of Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resources Nand Kishore Ram, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Cooperatives Department Dharmendra Singh, Secretary of the Dairy, Fisheries, and Animal Resources Department Shrisat Kapil Ashok, Director of Fisheries Tushar Singala, and other senior officials. (ANI)