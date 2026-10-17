A grand Kanya Pujan for 251 girls was held in Varanasi on Navratri. Organized by Arya Mahila Hitkarini Maha Parishad, the event featured Vedic chants, foot-washing rituals, and Mahaprasad, celebrating Sanatan tradition and women's empowerment.

On the occasion of Navratri, a grand Kanya Pujan ceremony of 251 girls was held in the Shri Gyananand Ji Maharaj Auditorium at the Arya Mahila campus under the auspices of the Arya Mahila Hitkarini Maha Parishad, Varanasi, on Saturday. The program began at 11 a.m. with Vedic Mangalacharan.

A Symbol of Sanatan Tradition and Women's Empowerment

The program aimed to preserve the unique legacy of Kanya Samman, a symbol of Indian culture, Sanatan tradition, and women's empowerment, filled the entire campus with devotional vibes and a joyous atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Pradeep Agrahari, Metropolitan President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said, "Girls are the embodiment of the primordial power, Mother Jagadamba. In our eternal culture, Kanya Pujan is not merely a religious ritual, but a symbol of the highest respect for the mother power in society and a commitment to the promotion and upliftment of daughters."

Ceremonial Rites and Blessings

During the ceremony, amidst scriptural rites and grand Vedic chanting, guests and organisers respectfully washed the feet of 251 girls, applied tilak, and draped them with a chunri. All the girls were then served delicious Mahaprasad and food, and guests felt blessed by presenting them with beautiful gifts and dakshina.

BJP Metropolitan General Secretary Pooja Dixit and Shashikant Dixit attended the event as special guests and praised the event. Chandrashekhar Upadhyay, BJP Metropolitan Media Coordinator Pramil Pandey, Anjana Dixit, Rajiv Raman Rai, Rajesh Raj, Shambhunath Upadhyay, Shambhunath Chaturvedi, Deepa Agarwal, Yashodhara Dixit, Sapna Singh, Shilpa, Deepti, Neelam Choubey, Simmi Shukla, Poonam Gothi, Jaya Shukla, and many other prominent citizens of the city were present at the event, who received the blessings of the girls and earned the benefits of virtue. (ANI)