An HPV vaccination awareness programme was organised at Sir Sunderlal Hospital, IMS-BHU in Varanasi, to promote preventive healthcare. 11 MBBS students received their first dose of the vaccine to raise awareness about preventing cervical cancer.

An awareness programme and health camp on Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination was organised at Sir Sunderlal Hospital, IMS-BHU, on Tuesday, where 11 MBBS students received their first dose of the HPV vaccine as part of an initiative to promote preventive healthcare among young adults.

The programme was organised at the Centre of Excellence for Adolescent Health and Development (Model-AFHC), OPD-201, Sir Sunderlal Hospital, IMS-BHU, with the aim of creating awareness among students about the importance of HPV vaccination in preventing HPV-related diseases, particularly cervical cancer.

Expert Encouragement and Student Participation

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Prof. (Dr.) Sangeeta Rai, HoD, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, IMS-BHU, and Nodal Officer, Centre of Excellence for Adolescent Health and Development, SSH-BHU. Prof. (Dr.) DP Yadav of the Department of Gastroenterology, IMS-BHU, motivated the participants and students to understand the importance of HPV vaccination and encouraged them to spread awareness among their peers, families and communities. He highlighted that HPV vaccination is an important preventive measure against HPV-related diseases.

Vaccination Guidelines

During the programme, 11 MBBS students of IMS-BHU received their first dose of the HPV vaccine, marking an important step towards promoting preventive healthcare among young adults. The participants were also informed about the recommended vaccination schedule. According to the vaccination guidelines discussed during the programme, individuals in the 9–14 years age group can receive two doses, while those starting vaccination after the age of 14 generally require three doses. The programme was facilitated by Harsh Kumar Singh, Saumya Mishra and Mazahir Abbas Haidri, whose coordinated efforts contributed to the successful organisation of the awareness activity. (ANI)