Varanasi's Municipal Corporation, under Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal, is intensifying preparations for the Bharat Milap event and an IAF air show at Namo Ghat, focusing on cleanliness, crowd control, and safety for devotees and spectators.

The Municipal Corporation administration has intensified preparations to ensure a clean, orderly, and safe environment for the world-famous Bharat Milap event at Naati Imli. In this regard, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal conducted a site inspection of the Bharat Milap route and the event premises on Monday. During the inspection, he instructed the concerned officials to ensure all arrangements are completed in a timely and quality manner, in view of the large crowd of devotees, visitors, and local citizens coming from far and wide.

Detailed Instructions for Bharat Milap

During the inspection, the responsible City Health Officer was assigned the responsibility of ensuring excellent road cleanliness, spraying of lime and insecticides, and fogging. The Chief Engineer, Civil, was instructed to erect strong barricades on the main road and campus for crowd control, and to paint and repaint cemented platforms and repair broken interlocking. Furthermore, the Executive Engineer, Road Lighting, was directed to ensure adequate street lighting in the evening. In addition to ensuring the availability of pure drinking water tankers and mobile toilets at appropriate locations for the convenience of devotees, the GeneralManager of the Jalkal Department was instructed to clean sewer chambers and streets and immediately resolve sewer overflow problems.

Councillor Pramod Rai, Assistant Engineer, Civil, Junior Engineer, Jalkal, Sanitation Inspector, Junior Engineer, Road Lighting, along with other concerned officers and employees, were present during the inspection.

Preparations for Grand Air Show at Namo Ghat

Meanwhile, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation administration has stepped up preparations for the grand air show scheduled to be held at Namo Ghat to mark the 94th anniversary of Indian Air Force Day. On Sunday, Nagpal took stock of the preparations and inspected arrangements along the ghats. He walked from Rajghat to the other ghats, reviewing the arrangements and assessing the preparedness of the concerned departments ahead of the event.

During the inspection, the Municipal Commissioner issued strict instructions to sanitation staff and the officials concerned, stating that any negligence in maintaining cleanliness at the ghats and approach roads would not be tolerated. Millions of spectators and VVIP guests from India and abroad and nearby districts are expected to come to Namo to watch this historic air show to be held on 22, 23 and 25 October 2026. In view of this, the Municipal Corporation is making elaborate arrangements for cleanliness, mobile toilets, lighting, parking and security on both banks of the Ganga.