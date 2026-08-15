On the 80th Independence Day, Amritsar Airport Director Anirudh Kumar Sharma highlighted key initiatives to enhance passenger convenience, safety, connectivity, and operational efficiency, reaffirming the airport's role in India's national mission.

Airport Director Anirudh Kumar Sharma on Saturday addressed the gathering during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Amritsar Airport and highlighted initiatives undertaken to improve passenger convenience, safety, connectivity and operational efficiency.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma welcomed officials and representatives from the Airports Authority of India, Central Industrial Security Force, airlines, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Customs, Immigration, Punjab Police, Indian Air Force, other departments, media representatives and guests.

A Partner in National Mission

He said that Independence Day is not merely a historic achievement but also a reminder of India's democratic values of equality, justice, liberty and fraternity.

"Today, as we carry forward the legacy of our freedom fighters, we are moving ahead with a firm resolve towards the vision of a developed India by 2047. The Airports Authority of India is an important partner in this national mission," Sharma said.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

He said the objective of the Airports Authority of India is not limited to operating flights but also includes providing passengers with a safe, seamless, dignified and world-class travel experience.

"Amritsar Airport is continuously adopting modern technology and passenger-centric facilities and is moving forward with renewed momentum," he said.

Launch of Hub-and-Spoke Operations

Sharma highlighted the launch of hub-and-spoke operations at Amritsar Airport on July 28, 2026, saying the initiative would play an important role in strengthening connectivity and making processes such as check-in, baggage handling and immigration more seamless for passengers.

He said Amritsar was the second airport in India, after Varanasi, where the hub-and-spoke operation was introduced, and added that the system was functioning smoothly at the airport.

Modern Facilities and Amenities

He also highlighted modern facilities such as the Integrated Logistics Hub and Baggage Handling System, improved security systems, new technologies and enhanced operational efficiency.

Speaking about passenger amenities, Sharma said the airport has introduced facilities including Wi-Fi, a dedicated Kids' Zone and a unique "Fly Library" for passengers.

He explained that passengers can read books at the library and, if they wish to take a book along, they are encouraged to return it at their destination so that other passengers can also benefit from the initiative.

Strategic Importance and Modernisation

"We aim to ensure that Amritsar Airport continues to set new benchmarks in quality, safety, technology, innovation and operational excellence," Sharma said.

Highlighting Amritsar's importance as a tourism and spiritual destination, he said the city represents India's spiritual consciousness, sacrifice, culture and heritage.

"Places such as the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and the Attari-Wagah border make Amritsar a major attraction for travellers from India and abroad," he said.

He said Amritsar Airport serves as an important gateway to India for NRIs, religious travellers, tourists, business representatives, students and people from various other sections.

Upgrades Over the Past Year

Sharma also outlined some of the key initiatives undertaken at the airport over the past year to improve passenger convenience, security, technology, modernisation and operational capacity.

He said modern passenger facilities, including Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) systems, have been expanded, while security and baggage-handling systems have also been strengthened.

Focus on Training and Development

He added that special emphasis has been placed on the training and capacity building of officers and employees.

Training in areas including Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS), Air Traffic Services, automation, modern technologies and security systems has helped equip the airport team to meet the changing requirements of the aviation sector.

Future Projects and Sustainability

He said various ongoing development and expansion projects are being undertaken with priority given to passenger convenience, safety, operational efficiency and future requirements.

"We endeavour to equip Amritsar Airport with world-class infrastructure and continue providing better facilities to passengers in a seamless manner," Sharma said.

He also emphasised the importance of environmental protection, cleanliness and sustainable development alongside airport safety and operational efficiency.

Commitment to National Progress

"For us, every passenger's smile, every safe flight and every successful operation is our contribution to the progress of the nation," he said.

Sharma further said that passenger convenience remains at the centre of the airport's functioning. He highlighted initiatives such as Passenger Facilitation Day, which provided an opportunity for direct interaction with passengers, understanding their requirements and receiving their suggestions.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to discharge our duties with complete dedication and sincerity, provide the best possible services to passengers and take the organisation to new heights," he said.

He added that the airport would continue to contribute towards establishing India among the world's leading aviation powers.

Concluding his address, Sharma extended his greetings to everyone on the 80th Independence Day and urged people to contribute actively towards building a strong, prosperous, self-reliant and developed India in accordance with the dreams of the country's freedom fighters.

He concluded the address with slogans of "Jai Hind", "Jai Bharat" and "Vande Mataram." (ANI)