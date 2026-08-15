Monsoon has turned Gujarat's Polo Forest into a green paradise, drawing tourists to its waterfalls, rivers, and trails. The destination blends natural beauty with 15th-century heritage and supports local tribal communities through tourism.

Monsoon has transformed Gujarat's Polo Forest in Sabarkantha district into a lush green destination, with mist-covered forests, scenic trails, rivers and waterfalls attracting tourists from Ahmedabad, Vadodara and nearby cities.

The Harnav and Vanaj rivers, trekking trails and reservoirs add to the natural appeal of the forest. During the monsoon, waterfalls emerging from the rocky slopes further enhance the landscape, offering visitors a scenic experience. Local tourist Niral Modi said Sati Thapa is among the key attractions in the forest. He also highlighted the trekking trails, river points and reservoirs, saying the waterfalls during the monsoon make the surroundings particularly picturesque.

Heritage and Livelihood

Polo Forest is not only known for its natural beauty but also for its rich historical and cultural heritage. The region is home to conserved Jain and Hindu temples dating back to the 15th century. Tourism is also opening up livelihood opportunities for tribal communities through local food stalls, guiding services and homestays. Local food stall owner Jiviben Kantilal Baranda said guides take tourists on treks through the hills and along forest trails, creating employment opportunities for residents.

Visitor Experiences

Tourists visiting the forest have also welcomed the monsoon experience. Visitor Rudra said he enjoyed the cool and pleasant weather and also spotted wildlife during his visit. He added that visiting the nearby dam was another memorable experience.

Another tourist, Reyansh, said he enjoyed visiting one of the temples in the forest and described the experience as memorable.

Promoting Responsible Tourism

To promote responsible tourism, measures such as plastic checks, waste management and coordinated visitor safety arrangements are being undertaken during the monsoon season. With its combination of natural beauty, heritage and community participation, Polo Forest is emerging as a destination that promotes tourism while supporting conservation and local livelihoods. (ANI)