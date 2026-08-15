BJP's Tiruchirappalli unit has sought police action against those responsible for putting up posters with alleged defamatory remarks against PM Modi. The posters claimed 'Modi killed us; the blood of students is on Modi's hands.'

Posters carrying alleged defamatory and derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up at several locations in Tiruchirappalli, prompting the BJP's district unit to approach the city police seeking action against those responsible.

BJP Seeks Police Action

BJP Tiruchirappalli district president K.K. Ondimuthu submitted a petition to the Trichy City Police Commissioner, seeking the identification and prosecution of those behind the posters.

According to the petition, Ondimuthu noticed the posters on August 13, around 9 am, when he arrived at the BJP office in Vannarapettai. He alleged that posters had been pasted on the compound wall near the Trichy district BJP office and at several other locations across the city.

Details of the Derogatory Posters

The posters were reportedly printed on A4-size sheets and carried an image of Prime Minister Modi along with statements making allegations against him. One of the messages on the posters read, "Modi killed us; the blood of students is on Modi's hands."

Ondimuthu alleged that the posters were put up with the intention of damaging the Prime Minister's reputation, goodwill and dignity. He further claimed that the material was aimed at creating fear and resentment among members of the public.

In his complaint, the BJP district president described the contents of the posters as false and fabricated information and alleged that their circulation could disturb public order and social harmony.

Investigation Demanded

The BJP leader has urged the Trichy City Police to take immediate action by removing the posters from the locations where they have been displayed. He has also sought an investigation to identify the individuals who allegedly pasted the posters and to trace those who may have instigated, organised or supported the act. Ondimuthu has requested that appropriate legal proceedings be initiated against all those found responsible.

The complaint comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, where political parties and their supporters have frequently engaged in public campaigns and poster-based messaging. The BJP leader also said that the posters targeting the Prime Minister go beyond political criticism and amount to an attempt to malign his image. The party has therefore sought police intervention and action against those responsible.

The police are expected to examine the contents of the complaint, verify the locations where the posters were displayed and ascertain who was behind their distribution and pasting. (ANI)