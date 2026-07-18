HP Governor Kavinder Gupta advocated for more public awareness of Vande Mataram, calling it a powerful symbol of India's freedom movement. He urged for educational programs to teach the youth about its historical significance and legacy.

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday strongly advocated greater public awareness about Vande Mataram, saying the national song remains a powerful symbol of India's freedom movement and deserves the highest respect.

Speaking to ANI on completing one year in constitutional office, Gupta said the national song inspired countless freedom fighters during India's struggle for independence and should continue to inspire future generations.

"Vande Mataram occupies a unique place in India's freedom movement. Hundreds of freedom fighters drew inspiration from it while fighting for the country's independence. It remains one of the strongest symbols of patriotism and national unity," Gupta said.

Attempts to Dilute Historical Significance

Referring to debates surrounding the national song, Gupta said attempts had been made in the past to dilute its historical significance. "A few days ago, I came across an exhibition at The Indian Institution of Advanced Study (IIAS) of where it was highlighted that attempts had been made to remove or diminish important portions associated with Vande Mataram. Such efforts undermine an important part of our national heritage," he said.

Restoring Public Awareness

Gupta welcomed initiatives to restore greater public awareness about the song. "After nearly 150 years, renewed efforts are being made to familiarise people with Vande Mataram and its historical importance. Such initiatives should be encouraged," he said.

The Governor suggested that exhibitions and educational programmes explaining the history of Vande Mataram should be organised across the country. "People, especially the younger generation, should understand the sacrifices associated with our national song. Educational exhibitions and awareness programmes can help preserve this legacy," he said.

Constitutional and Democratic Importance

Gupta also emphasised that Vande Mataram and the National Anthem occupy a special place in India's democratic and constitutional framework. "Both the National Anthem and Vande Mataram inspire patriotism and national unity. Every citizen should respect these national symbols and uphold the values they represent," he said.

Respect for National Symbols a Shared Responsibility

On reports of proposed legal provisions relating to disrespect towards Vande Mataram, Gupta said respect for national symbols is a shared responsibility. "If any legal provisions are introduced to protect the dignity of our national symbols, they should be viewed in the context of strengthening national respect and responsibility," he said.

He stressed that patriotism and respect for national symbols strengthen India's democratic foundations. "When citizens collectively respect the country's symbols, values and constitutional ideals, the nation itself becomes stronger," Gupta added. (ANI)