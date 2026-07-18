Senior Delhi Police officers held a meeting to review law and order after activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital following a 20-day hunger strike. His condition is reported to be stable.

Police Hold High-Level Meeting

A meeting of senior Delhi Police officers was held at the DCP Office in New Delhi on Friday to review the law and order situation following the shifting of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava chaired the meeting and took stock of the operation to shift Wangchuk to the hospital. He also reviewed the prevailing situation at Jantar Mantar and assessed the overall law and order arrangements in the area. The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) Deepak Purohit, DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma, Additional DCP Anand Mishra, DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra, and several other senior IPS officers.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk Shifted to Hospital

Earlier today, Delhi Police removed protesters from the Jantar Mantar protest site after Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike for the past 20 days, was shifted to the hospital. Wangchuk, who was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after being removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, is conscious and his vital parameters are stable, sources said. A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel was seen at the protest site as protesters were asked to vacate the area.

Police Cite Court Orders, Health Concerns

In a post on X, Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health. "As per the orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice, due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk. He has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protesters tried to create an obstruction, during which a slight commotion ensued. However, the police exercised maximum restraint and carried out the exercise safely," Sharma said in the post.

Prohibitory Orders in New Delhi Amid Parliament Session

Notably, Delhi Police enforces prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier Section 144, in New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when the House is in session. The order bans gatherings of four or more people, unauthorised rallies, and carrying weapons. With Parliament's Monsoon Session underway, restrictions are being strictly applied to prevent protests and ensure smooth movement of lawmakers.

The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament for 2026 will begin on July 20, 2026, and is scheduled to conclude on August 13, 2026. President Droupadi Murmu officially approved the government's recommendation to convene both Houses for this four-week legislative period. Student groups and political workers attempting to march to Parliament without permission face immediate detention or dispersal. (ANI)