In Andhra Pradesh, a woman allegedly conspired with her lover to murder her husband, using a dropped handbag as a signal for the attack. This case is being compared to the Ketan Agarwal murder in Pune, where a similar signal-based plot was allegedly used by his fiancée and her lover.

A chilling murder investigation in Andhra Pradesh has sparked comparisons with the high-profile Ketan Agarwal murder case, with both cases involving allegations of secret relationships, alleged conspiracies and signals used to execute the crime.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, police allege that a 19-year-old woman named Hasini plotted the murder of her husband Ramesh with her alleged lover Yugandhar. Investigators claim that what appeared to be a normal temple visit turned into a carefully planned attack.

According to the police investigation, Hasini allegedly shared the family’s live location with Yugandhar while travelling with her husband and young daughter. The alleged plan unfolded on a hill road, where she reportedly dropped her handbag, creating a reason for Ramesh to stop and pick it up. Police suspect that this was the pre-decided signal that alerted the attackers to begin the assault.

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Investigators said Ramesh attempted to escape after the attack but was chased and killed. Police later recovered his body after analysing CCTV footage, phone records and location data. Hasini, Yugandhar and two other accused were arrested as part of the investigation.

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The alleged “signal-based” murder has drawn comparisons with the Pune Lohagad Fort case involving realtor Ketan Agarwal, where police claimed his fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary had planned his death. Investigators alleged that Siya used a pre-decided signal by sitting down near the cliff, which indicated to Chetan to push Ketan.

The two cases have similarities in the alleged motive: police investigations in both matters have focused on relationships outside marriage or engagement and claims of conspiracies designed to remove the partner considered an obstacle. However, the investigations remain separate, and the allegations are yet to be decided by courts.

The Ketan Agarwal case had earlier shocked Pune after police said his death, initially viewed as a fall from Lohagad Fort, was allegedly a planned murder. Authorities later arrested Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, claiming they were investigating a conspiracy involving their relationship.

With the Andhra case now coming under scrutiny, social media users have been drawing parallels between the two incidents, calling attention to how investigators in both cases allegedly uncovered hidden communication, movements and signals behind the crimes.

The cases have once again raised questions about how personal relationships, secret affairs and alleged criminal conspiracies can intersect — turning ordinary moments into key pieces of evidence in murder investigations.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal Secretly Married Boyfriend Months Before Planned Wedding, Say Sources