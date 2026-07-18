After activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved to a hospital from his protest site, fellow campaigner Abhijeet Dipke has announced he will begin his own hunger strike. Dipke, of the CJP, stated the movement will not be weakened and the protest will continue.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Saturday that he would go on an extended hunger strike, claiming that the demonstration spearheaded by activist Sonam Wangchuk will continue despite his removal from the protest site.

Dipke stated that his fast will begin on Saturday and that the planned march to Parliament on July 20 would go as anticipated. He also stated that his hunger strike will continue alongside the continuing demonstration.

"The protest will not end," Dipke stated, claiming that officials thought moving Sonam Wangchuk to the hospital would stop the protests. He stated that removing Wangchuk from the protest location will not undermine their movement.

"I'm starting my fast today. Our march on July 20th will go place, and my fast will continue. These people believe that by taking Sonam Sir inside and picking him up from here, they would be able to terminate the demonstration; but, the protest will continue," he stated.

This comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 20 days, was removed from the protest site and sent to Safdarjung Hospital by police on Saturday.

Police came at Jantar Mantar early on Saturday and sent Wangchuk to a hospital, sparking demonstrations and sloganeering from Cockroach Janata Party supporters, who have been leading the movement against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Delhi High Court Order

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court heard a petition about Wangchuk's failing health. The court ordered authorities to undertake daily clinical checks on the climate activist, emphasising that "the life of any citizen is precious" and mandating frequent medical surveillance as well as any required medical action.

According to DCP Delhi Police, Sonam Wangchuk has been sent to the hospital for critical medical care due to his failing health, as ordered by the court and based on expert medical opinion. While complying with the court's directions, the demonstrators attempted to create an obstacle, causing a little ruckus.

However, police displayed greatest restraint and carried out the drill safely. The DCP also urged that the protesters in Jantar Mantar leave quietly as soon as possible.

Wangchuk was fasting and demanding the education minister's resignation over an alleged NEET paper leak.

Meanwhile, protestors have scheduled a march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.

'The Hunger Strike Left Him Weak And Dehydrated.'

Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday that activist Sonam Wangchuk had been hospitalised for medical attention after his extended hunger strike left him weak and dehydrated. The hospital stated that, while Wangchuk's status is now stable, he requires ongoing observation, monitoring, and therapy to recover his bodily parameters.

Following Sonam Wangchuk's admittance to Safdarjung Hospital, his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, told X that no treatment should be given to the activist without the approval of his family and the physicians who had been monitoring his health during the protest.

"I'm at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted." "Nothing should be given to him orally or intravenously without the consent of me, his family, and his doctors, who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," she wrote.