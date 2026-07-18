Sanjay Raut claims NCP merger talks are two years old but trusts Supriya Sule's denial. Sharad Pawar stays silent on the issue, a shift from his past confidence. Sule has firmly rejected any alliance or backdoor negotiations with the NDA.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday reacted to reports of a possible merger between the two NCP factions, saying discussions on the matter have been going on for the past two years. Speaking to reporters, Raut said NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil have denied the reports, adding that they trust their statements. "Talk of a merger has been going on for two years, but Supriya Tai and Jayant Patil deny it. We trust them," he said.

Sharad Pawar's Guarded Silence

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar chose to stay quiet amid reports of a possible split within his party's ranks, firmly deflecting the speculation by stating, "That's not the subject to talk about right now." The veteran leader's guarded response marks a notable shift in tone from June, when he confidently dismissed rumours of internal friction by asserting that while rival factions like the Shiv Sena (UBT) had fractured, his own camp remained entirely intact, declaring, "Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have split, but none of our MPs will split."

Supriya Sule Rejects Merger, Clarifies Stance

Notably, Working President Supriya Sule also rejected any alliance, merger, or backdoor negotiations with the NDA. In a post on X, Sule clarified that the party had held no official discussions with any media organisation regarding the delimitation issue. She asserted that the party's position is formulated only after internal consultations and discussions with the INDIA bloc. "Recent reports appearing in sections of the media regarding the stand of the Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (@NCPspeaks) on the issue of delimitation are inaccurate and speculative. I wish to clarify that neither I nor the party has had any official discussion with any media organisation on this subject. As with every issue of constitutional importance, our party's position is determined only after detailed consultations within the party and with our allies - India alliance. Therefore, any reports attributing a definitive stand to us are without basis," said Sule.

The NCP leader further stated that it would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Centre formally tables the revised delimitation legislation in Parliament. "It would be inappropriate to comment on any proposal until the Government formally places the revised delimitation legislation before Parliament. Since no such Bill has yet been made available, any speculation regarding its contents or our position would be premature," added Sule.

Late-Night Meetings Fuel Speculation

The rumours gained traction after late-night meetings in Mumbai between NCP-SP leader Jayant Patil, ruling NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, and CM Devendra Fadnavis. The NCP-SP said the meetings were for administrative matters, not political realignment. (ANI)