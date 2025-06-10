Farooq Abdullah hailed the Vande Bharat train on the USBRL route as Kashmir’s biggest gift, saying it boosts connectivity, tourism, and trade. He became emotional after crossing the iconic Chenab Bridge during the journey.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the Vande Bharat trains on the USBRL route (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link) is the "biggest gift" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it connects the territory with the entire country.

Abdullah reached Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station today after travelling on board the Vande Bharat train from Nowgam (Srinagar) Railway Station.

Emotional Farooq Abdullah on Chenab Bridge

Speaking to reporters, the NC chief said that his eyes became "teary" after the train crossed the Chenab Bridge.

Notably, the bridge on the River Chenab, being the highest bridge in the world, is a milestone project for the Indian Railways, which was completed after several ups and downs in a difficult terrain. It connects Kashmir to Jammu and the entire country via rail.

"This is the biggest gift to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country... I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab Bridge. Finally, the day has come when we can travel to the country from Kashmir by train. I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built this bridge..." he said.

Farooq Abdullah's praise for Indian Railways

The former J-K Chief Minister also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the engineers and workers of the Indian Railways who had worked hard on this project.

He said, “This train will increase not just our tourism but trade as well. Our products will reach Kanniyakumari, Patna, Kolkata, and Mumbai, which will benefit us a lot. I express my gratitude to all the railway workers and engineers who have worked on this. It was possible after a collective effort. It was a dream of Atal Vihari Bajpayee, moved forward by Manmohan Singh and completed by Modi ji. I am thankful to the engineers and workers who made the world's highest bridge. We can go to Kanniyakumari, Patna, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Assam by rail. It will help in tourism. It is the railways which don't shut down even in snowfall. Now, our people can also go at cheaper rates.”

Vande Bharat Express trains flagged off by PM Modi

The two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir, were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will take just about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by two to three hours.

These trains have been specially designed to operate in the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley.

The train will run through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway arch bridge in the world.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated 359 metres above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

The USBRL project is 272 kilometres long, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.