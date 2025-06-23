A passenger on the Vande Bharat Express was allegedly assaulted by supporters of a BJP MLA after refusing to give up his seat. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage.

Lucknow: A BJP MLA allegedly orchestrated an assault on a fellow passenger aboard the Vande Bharat Express after the passenger refused to give up his seat. The incident, which took place on the Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat train, has sparked widespread condemnation.

The MLA was identified as Rajeev Singh from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. He was reportedly traveling with his family on the train. While the MLA was seated a few rows behind, his wife and children were seated further ahead. Another passenger had booked the seat next to the MLA's family. When the passenger arrived and occupied his booked seat, the MLA reportedly demanded that he vacate it. While it's common for passengers to request seat swaps, the MLA allegedly resorted to intimidation.

BJP MLA's supporters assault passenger

Angered, the MLA called his supporters. As the train pulled into Jhansi station, a group of men boarded and allegedly assaulted the passenger. The attack was captured on video. Rajeev Singh has filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the passenger misbehaved with his family. However, other passengers on the train have corroborated the initial account of a seat dispute.