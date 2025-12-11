Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'hit-and-run' politics, accusing him of walking out of Parliament during Amit Shah's speech on electoral reforms. Singh says Gandhi lacks the strength to listen to the truth.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his conduct amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech on electoral reforms. Singh's remarks come a day after a heated exchange between Shah and the Leader of Opposition, during which the Opposition staged a walkout while Shah was responding to allegations of "vote chori."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Hit-and-run' Politics

Recalling the sequence of events, Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in what he described as a "Hit-and-run" style of politics. "Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on Rahul Gandhi's statement and Amit Shah's reply, says, "This 'hit-and-run' or 'run-and-hit' formula is what Rahul Gandhi follows. When the Prime Minister or the Home Minister speaks, he will walk out. This is his idea of democracy; he does not have the strength to listen to the truth," he said.

His remarks echoed the sentiments expressed by the Treasury benches on Wednesday, when Gandhi repeatedly interrupted Shah before the Opposition walked out of the lower house of Parliament.

Confrontation Over 'Vote Chori'

The confrontation began during Shah's address on electoral reforms, where he defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and accused the Opposition of double standards, praising the Election Commission when they won and discrediting it when they lost. Gandhi challenged Shah to debate claims he presented in three press conferences on alleged "vote chori", alleging large discrepancies in voter lists. Shah retorted that Parliament "will not function as per his wish" and assured he would respond point-by-point in order.

Commenting on Gandhi's plan to speak again in the house on Friday, Giriraj Singh said, "If he is coming tomorrow to speak, then why should we stop him? But if he is not going to listen, then there is no point in letting him speak."

Gandhi Hits Back at Shah

Meanwhile, Gandhi continued his attack on Amit Shah today, stating that the Home Minister had not answered any of his questions directly. "Amit Shah ji was very nervous yesterday. He used the wrong language, his hands were trembling... He is under tremendous mental pressure. Everybody saw this yesterday. What I asked him, he did not answer directly. He gave no proof. I have directly challenged him to come on the ground and let us discuss all my press conferences in the Parliament. I got no answer," he told the media.