Iran launched new missile attacks on Israel hours after warning US President Trump of serious consequences. Explosions were heard in Jerusalem as Iran vowed to retaliate for US strikes on its nuclear sites.

Iran launched a fresh missile attack on Israel late Monday, triggering explosions in and around Jerusalem. This came just hours after Iran’s military warned US President Donald Trump that he may have started a war but Iran would be the one to end it.

Explosions were heard over Jerusalem on Monday, while warning sirens rang out across northern Israel, according to news agency AFP. In the southern city of Ashdod, Israeli emergency teams responded to reports of a missile strike.

The Israeli military confirmed that Iran had launched another missile attack as tensions between the two countries continued to rise sharply.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to The Times of Israel, Iran fired around 15 ballistic missiles, and some of them directly hit locations inside Israel.

This latest round of attacks came after the United States entered the conflict and carried out precision airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites, namely Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, marking a major escalation in the Middle East crisis.

Earlier, Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a top military spokesperson in Iran, warned of “powerful and targeted” military actions in response to the US and Israeli attacks. He said, “Gambler Trump, you can start this war, but we will be the ones who end it.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Iran vows to strike US targets globally

Iran’s Khatam Central Headquarters also issued a strong warning, saying the US had now become a direct party in the conflict after striking Iranian nuclear sites. “With this aggression, the clock will not turn in your favour,” the military body said.

Iran hinted that its targets would now go beyond the region. The military said that it would respond to US involvement with strikes “in West Asia and beyond.”

Iran to continue uranium enrichment despite strikes

Despite heavy US strikes on its nuclear sites, Iran said it will not stop its uranium enrichment programme. Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said, “No one can tell us what we should or should not do.”

This shows Iran is firm on continuing its nuclear programme even under military pressure from both the US and Israel.

US's airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites in major attack

The missile attack by Iran came after a major US military operation called Operation Midnight Hammer. On Sunday, the US launched heavy airstrikes on three of Iran’s top nuclear facilities.

According to General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, the attack was aimed at “severely degrading Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure.”

The strikes began at 2:10 AM Iran time and targeted nuclear sites at Fordow and Isfahan using 14 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs) and Tomahawk missiles.

Trump praises ‘monumental’ damage

US President Donald Trump praised the success of the strikes, calling them “bullseye hits” that caused “monumental damage.” While exact details are not confirmed, the Fordow nuclear facility is believed to have taken significant hits.

US used decoys and surprise tactics

The US military revealed that it used decoys and surprise flight routes to confuse Iranian defences. Seven B-2 Spirit bombers flew from the US with support from multiple commands including US Cyber, Space, and European forces.

They travelled 18 hours with in-flight refuelling, linked up with escort aircraft over Iran, and carried out tightly timed strikes with minimal radio communication.

General Caine said, “This level of coordination is something our joint force does better than anyone in the world.”